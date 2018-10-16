College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 8: Oklahoma-TCU among best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I was 1-3 last week, and took only my second total loss on the upset special for the season. I am now 12-16 against the spread, but the upset special is 4-3 winning outright and 5-2 ATS. I'm getting back on track this week, I can feel it.

Week 8 picks

Oklahoma at TCU (+7.5): When we last saw the Sooners, they were getting torched by Texas so badly that the defensive coordinator lost his job. You might think of that as good news for TCU, but they are struggling to score. The Horned Frogs have lost three of their last four games, and have scored more than 20 only once in that stretch. Quarterback Shawn Robinson has also tossed seven interceptions in those games. The Sooners defense will be looking to prove itself this week, and their offense is one of the best in the nation. Pick: Oklahoma (-7.5)

Army at Miami (OH) (+7.5): Army is one of the best teams against the spread at 5-1 so far this season. A big part of that is competing against teams that are not used to playing against their style of offense. Another factor is that, for most of the season, the Black Knights are an interruption in the conference schedule for teams. The Redhawks have a game against Buffalo next for first place in the division. Pick: Army (-7.5)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5): Memphis put a scare into UCF last week, and really should have won the game. A heartbreaking loss like that runs the risk of carrying over a week, but not for a team like Memphis, which is getting a shot at an SEC team. The Tigers should be ready to go. Mizzou is looking to end a three-game losing streak during which they have given up almost 40 points per game. Memphis probably will not get to 40, but the Tigers will keep it close. Pick: Memphis (+9.5)

Upset of the week

Cal at Oregon State (+6.5): I know that I've made the mistake of picking the Beavers once before. I am going back to that well though, because the wheels have come off at Cal. The Bears have lost three straight, throwing away a promising start to the season. Brandon McIlwain seems to have won the starting job at quarterback over Chase Garbers after the two split time for the first three games. McIlwain has seven interceptions since then, and the Bears are 0-3. This is a great opportunity for the Beavers to get that first win of the season. Pick: Oregon State (+6.5)

