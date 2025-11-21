Week 13 is pivotal for a handful of College Football Playoff hopefuls who can't afford a misstep if they want to hear their names called on Selection Sunday. No matchup looms larger than No. 7 Oregon's 3:30 p.m. Eastern showdown with No. 15 USC on CBS. The winner will be in excellent shape to make the CFP, while the loser's aspirations take a crippling hit.

The Ducks are nearly a 10-point favorite, but they have yet to beat a ranked opponent this season and still have something to prove against the visiting Trojans.

Other crucial battles include No. 13 Miami's trip to Virginia Tech and No. 8 Oklahoma's SEC clash with No. 22 Missouri. Both the Hurricanes and Sooners enter as two-loss teams skating on thin ice.

No. 11 BYU has just one loss, but the Cougars need a road win over 7–3 Cincinnati to keep their at-large hopes on track.

All told, it's a Saturday loaded with consequential matchups as the season reaches its zenith with so much still at stake. Here are the expert picks on the day's top games from the CBS Sports crew.

Noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Given Miami's defensive strength and Virginia Tech's reliance on the run, it's hard to envision a high-scoring game. The Hokies could threaten to cover the 17.5-point spread, but largely because Miami may struggle to pull away in a low-possession matchup. Fewer possessions mean fewer points on both sides, making the under the best play. Pick: Under 48.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Missouri

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The defenses are the two most reliable units in this matchup. On the Oklahoma side, Venables should have plenty up his sleeve for an inexperienced quarterback in Zollers who has yet to find much footing. His run-stopping unit will be the best that Hardy has seen all year, too, so another 300-yard effort is almost certainly not in the cards for the Doak Walker Award candidate. Simply put, there is no straightforward path for the Tigers to move the ball. With both teams content to run at a high rate -- thus keeping the clock ticking -- and both defenses ranking among the nation's best, it should not take more than a couple scores to decide this game. Just be wary of a defensive touchdown. Pick: Under 42.5 -- Carter Bahns



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OU -7.5 Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Oklahoma Missouri Oklahoma Missouri Missouri SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

No. 15 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: It goes without saying that the team that comes out on top will get the most from its top offensive stars. For Oregon, that means big contributions from Noah Whittington and Kenyon Sadiq — especially if Dante Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. remain sidelined. Whittington averages an eye-popping 8.2 yards per carry, third-most among FBS players with at least 60 attempts, a major challenge for a USC defense that has struggled against the run at times. The Ducks' clearest path to victory is simple: sustain long drives and keep USC's passing attack off the field. Pick: Oregon -10.5 -- Cody Nagel



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Oregon -9.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon USC USC Oregon Oregon USC USC SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

No. 17 Texas vs. Arkansas

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): As mentioned, Arkansas has made a habit of losing close games, and the Texas defense has made it a recent habit to allow points. And it's not just Georgia and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State was able to put 38 points on the board, and their offense isn't all that dissimilar to what Arkansas does. That, combined with the chance Texas may have its eyes looking slightly forward to the A&M game, make me think this one won't be a blowout. Pick: Arkansas +10.5 -- Tom Fornelli



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Texas -8.5 Arkansas Arkansas Texas Texas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Texas Texas SU Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

Florida vs. No. 20 Tennessee

Florida's will to defend the run appears to be fading as the Gators plunge deeper into what's become a hopeless season. At 3-7, Florida has officially been disqualified from contention for a bowl game and now must deal with a Tennessee offense that still has explosive potential. Crippling turnovers have been an Achilles heel for the Volunteers this season, but the Gators have actually been worse in that department. This is the time for Tennessee to end its 10-game losing streak in The Swamp. Pick: Tennessee -4 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -4 Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Florida Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

No. 11 BYU vs. Cincinnati

8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Vegas is right to think that Cincinnati is undervalued and has a chance to hang with the best. However, the Cougars have put the gas pedal down since the Texas Tech game as they know they have to improve their standing. Expect offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick to be aggressive in the passing game and give quarterback Bear Bachmeier a chance to light up a struggling Cincinnati passing defense. Pick: BYU -2.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BYU -2.5 BYU Cincinnati BYU BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati SU BYU Cincinnati BYU BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati

