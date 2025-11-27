The final weekend of college football's regular season is here, bringing an incredible slate of rivalry matchups with far-reaching ramifications. The fun starts Friday when Iowa and Nebraska renew what has quickly developed into a fierce rivalry.

No. 7 Ole Miss travels to Mississippi State for an Egg Bowl showdown that will likely determine both teams' postseason fate. The Rebels are eying a College Football Playoff berth and the Bulldogs would love nothing more than to throw a monkey wrench into those plans. The subplot surrounding Lane Kiffin's future only adds to the intrigue between bitter in-state foes.

Speaking of bitter in-state foes, No. 23 Georgia Tech hosts No. 4 Georgia on Friday afternoon before No. 16 Texas welcomes No. 3 Texas A&M in the evening. This trio of successive SEC rivalry clashes carries CFP implications and the kind of intensity reserved for only the sport's fiercest matchups.

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: We throw out the record books in rivalry games like this because anything can happen, so I'm not sure who will win, or who will cover. However, I don't expect there to be a lot of points scored in this one. It's going to be cold at Memorial Stadium, and with TJ Lateef at QB for the Cornhuskers now, this team has leaned heavily on its rushing attack. Iowa's been a run-heavy team all year. Unless we see a lot of explosive rushing plays (not out of question) or numerous defensive and special teams scores (also not out of the question!), I don't think either offense does enough to put a lot of points on the board. After all, the last two meetings have finished with 13-10 scores. Pick: Under 38.5

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Distractions aside, this is a game that Ole Miss should win handily. The Egg Bowl is a weird game, so it can be hard to predict, but the Rebels have a distinct advantage in almost every major category. They should be able to move the ball at-will against a Mississippi State team that ranks 15th in the SEC in total defense (393.2 yards per game) and scoring defense (28.4 points per game). Ole Miss wins by at least a touchdown (plus the extra point) for the third year in a row. Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 (-120)

No. 4 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): November has unfolded in starkly different ways for these two programs. Georgia has extended its win streak to seven games, while Georgia Tech has dropped two of its last three, watching its CFP hopes slip away. The Bulldogs' defense has been dominant against Power Four opponents over the last three contests, allowing just 17 points per game and 3.11 yards per carry. Georgia Tech, by contrast, is 3-2 in games where it averages fewer than five yards per rush, with a combined -13 point margin in those contests. Pick: Georgia -13.5

No. 16 Texas vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): From a matchup perspective, Texas A&M clearly has the upper hand. Their passing offense will gave Texas' defense fits. Top pass rusher Cashius Howell is a matchup nightmare against an inconsistent Longhorns offensive line. Even their special teams has created opportunities. But in a rivalry game of this magnitude, it will be a mental game above all. Mike Elko's squad has stepped up in the biggest moments, and they will do the same to clinch their first spot in the SEC Championship Game and finish 12-0. Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

Noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: If Boise State can get its rushing attack going against Utah State, the Broncos will be able to walk away with a win and a spot in the Mountain West title game. Boise State likes to control the time of possession, while Utah State ranks No. 122 in the FBS (28 minutes) in that category. Another key matchup to watch is Boise State's red zone defense, as the Broncos rank No. 128 in the FBS. Look for Boise State to control the clock and come away with a win over Utah State. Pick: Boise State -3.5

