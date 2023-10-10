I hope you all got to watch the thrilling Red River Rivalry battle last week between No. 9 Texas and No. 5 Oklahoma. That was one of the best games of the season so far, if not the best, between two teams that both look like legitimate College Football Playoff contenders as we near the midway point of the season.

And if you stayed up late, you got to enjoy some entertaining, if not elegant football. No. 25 Miami fumbled away an undefeated start to its season while Pac-12 After Dark gave us a wild finish as No. 10 USC outlasted a tough test from Arizona in a triple-overtime game. I have the Trojans in a New Year's Six bowl, but I'm not sure there's any "good" team in the country that I trust less than Lincoln Riley's squad.

Each week, I use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. This early in the season, any major conference team that hasn't lost twice yet is technically still a CFP candidate. So, for now, I'll go with the current top 12 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

I was a perfect 3-0 on the regular picks last week and am now 10-5 on the season. The upset special is still looking for its first hit but has covered twice. I am kicking myself for not picking Georgia Tech to stun the Hurricanes because that one should have been obvious.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Week 7 picks

No. 3 Ohio State (-19.5) at Purdue

Trivia time: Which Big Ten team has the best winning percentage against the Buckeyes since 2000? That's right, it's Purdue. The Boilermakers have beaten the Buckeyes five times since 2000 through 14 games -- tied with Michigan and Penn State. Purdue has won three of the last four at home, most recently in the Tyler Trent game in 2018. I am not bold enough to predict another Purdue victory, but I think it has enough offense to hang around. Pick: Purdue (+19.5)

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (O/U 63)

Like every USC game, the offenses should hold sway in the game. The Fighting Irish defense is better than those the Trojans have faced so far, but they just gave up 33 points to Louisville. As for the Notre Dame offense, nothing cures a team's offensive woes better than the Trojans defense. This game figures to be played in the 30s. Pick: Over

Iowa at Wiscosnin (O/U 36.5)

Iowa mustered 20 points against Purdue last week thanks to settling for field goals twice inside the Purdue 10-yard line. One of those drives started on the Boilermakers' 5-yard line. Wisconsin's offense has not been fabulous either, except for the 38 the Badgers put on Purdue. I'm going to keep riding Iowa unders until the Hawkeyes give me a reason to pick otherwise. Pick: Under

Upset of the Week

Jacksonville State has come into the FBS with a bang. The Gamecocks are off to a 5-1 start and will remain no worse than tied for first place in Conference USA with a win over undefeated Liberty. The Flames are also trying to remain at the top of the league. They struggled to beat the another FBS newcomer, winless Sam Houston, last week in a 21-16 win at home. It will take a better effort to knock off Jacksonville State in a hostile environment. Pick: Jacksonville State (+6)

Other CFP candidates

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt (O/U 57) Pick: Under

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-33.5) Pick: Michigan

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State (-17.5) Pick: Florida State

UMass at No. 6 Penn State (-42.5) Pick: Penn State

No. 8 Oregon at No. 9 Washington (-3) Pick: Washington

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama (-19.5) Pick: Alabama

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina (-3.5) Pick: North Carolina

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.