This is the weekend we've all been waiting for this season. Preorder your food now and claim the best seat on the couch because you'll be glued to the television all day Saturday.

There are seven games featuring top-25 vs. top-25 teams on Saturday. All of them have significant College Football Playoff implications.

Start your day off with the Holy War in Utah when No. 9 BYU takes on No. 3 Utah (noon ET). The Utes are currently in the driver's seat in the Big 12, but BYU could shake up the race with a win over its in-state rival. How this game shakes out could have a big impact on how many bids the Big 12 secures this season.

It's a stacked weekend slate for the SEC. It starts with No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri, with each a two-loss team hoping to stay in the race. No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU could be a playoff eliminator, especially for the Tigers. Alabama may have enough wiggle room to survive a loss and still get in at 9-3, though Kalen DeBoer would surely prefer not to have to test that theory. LSU coach Lane Kiffin is still trying for his first career win over Alabama.

No. 10 Ole Miss could all but clinch a spot in the field if it can again beat a No. 2 Georgia program it knocked out of last year's playoff. Unfortunately for the Rebels, they'll be without star running back Kewan Lacy, who had two touchdowns against the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

In Knoxville, can Will Stein and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats keep the best story in college football going with a road win over No. 13 Tennessee?

One of the more intriguing games happens in Columbus between No. 23 Oregon and No. 12 Ohio State. Things haven't gone according to plan for either of the preseason's top two teams in the country. Both are down their star quarterback and have little to no margin for error this season. The Buckeyes are the first team out of the playoff field and will need to beat the Ducks to prove to the selection committee they are still one of the nation's best teams, even without Julian Sayin. Oregon is a long shot to make the playoff and could not only spoil OSU's hopes but also increase the odds the Big Ten gets only two playoff teams.

Finish your night off with No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame. The game may have lost a little juice without star receiver Malachi Toney, but the stakes are still quite high for the Fighting Irish. A loss in South Bend on Saturday night could doom Notre Dame to another missed playoff appearance.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Missouri

Noon on ESPN, Fubo (try free): The best unit on this field is the Texas defense. Regardless of the health status of star edge rusher Collin Simmons, the Longhorns should be able to slow down a Missouri offense that hasn't faced a swarming unit of this caliber. If Arch Manning can just take care of the football like he did last week, Texas can lean on its defense, win the field position battle and put stress on a Missouri defense that showed real vulnerability in losses to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Tigers have been great at home the last few years, but they are a rung below Texas in overall talent level. Pick: Texas -2.5 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Texas -2.5 Texas Texas Texas

Missouri Texas Texas Texas Texas SU Texas Texas Texas

Missouri Texas Texas Texas Texas

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 9 Utah

Noon on ABC, Fubo (try free): This is one of the best college football games of the season. BYU has shown absolute brilliance in wins over Arizona and Notre Dame, but is not playing its best football. Conversely, Utah has been unbelievably steady. Still, 4.5 points is simply too much in a rivalry game decided by an average of 2.0 points over the past two years. Pick: BYU +4.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Utah -5.5 BYU Utah BYU

Utah BYU Utah BYU BYU SU Utah Utah Utah

Utah BYU Utah Utah Utah

No. 12 Ohio State vs. Oregon

3:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: The Ducks have to pick up where they left off offensively to have a chance here, and they should push the tempo a bit and try to stretch things out in the air. Ohio State should be able to run the ball well, and at home I would expect Fahey and the offense to operate a bit better in the red zone to put touchdowns on the board when they do move the ball. A Ducks offense trying to push it in the passing game should result in big plays (possibly for both teams), and this is a rare big game where I'm anticipating plenty of points. Pick: OVER 46.5 -- Robby Kalland

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU

3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): While the combination of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell provides the potential for plenty of points, this game could end up being decided by both defenses. Alabama's offensive injuries have clearly limited their ability to execute on schedule, and LSU's defense represents the best test they've faced since the loss at Tennessee. In the same manner, LSU's pass attack could set them up for some of the turnovers that have powered Alabama's excellence this season (+7 turnover margin is tied for 11th nationally) and prevent touchdowns even after successful drives. All in all, it points to a lower-scoring classic, where I'll favor the home team to make big plays late. Pick: Under 52.5 -- Chip Patterson



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -5.5 LSU LSU LSU

LSU LSU LSU LSU Alabama SU LSU LSU LSU

LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Kentucky

6:15 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try free): This is a huge game for both sides, and the winner will be one step closer to the CFP. Kentucky's offense has been incredibly efficient, and it will pose a real challenge to the Tennessee defense. That said, the first night game in Neyland Stadium will give the Vols an edge on that side of the ball. Offensively, Tennessee leans on Bishop and gets enough out of its passing game to pull away from Kentucky late and cover the one-score spread. Pick: Tennessee -6.5 -- Austin Nivison



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer TEN -6.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee

Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee Kentucky

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): Both of last season's games between these two were shootouts, and I expect this year's game to be similar. Ole Miss' offense has struggled at times this season, but those struggles have typically come on the road. At home, they've played well, and Georgia's Gunner Stockton seems to perform better in the bigger games too. Pick: Over 56.5 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try free): Notre Dame opened as a 4.5-point favorite and is now laying 5.5, with the total at 57.5. History sides with the Irish. Now that Malachi Toney is out, siding with the Irish becomes an easy play. Notre Dame will play the nation's most efficient quarterback either way, but how different does he look without his top option? Meanwhile, Notre Dame's red-zone defense has struggled against far lesser offenses, so will Toney's absence actually matter? Miami is 5-3 against the spread this season. Notre Dame is 4-4. The Irish can win this game, but covering by five points will still be difficult. Pick: Miami +5.5 -- Brandon Marcello

Air Force vs. Army

7:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: On paper, these two teams should score plenty on each other, but we know the trends and statistical profiles don't matter much in service academy games. Air Force has played in two games all season against FBS opponents that finished below 40 points, but one was that 14-9 win over Navy. Army has similarly gone over this total in all but two games, but none of that matters. This game will be decided by who creates the handful of big plays -- in any of the three phases of the game -- and who can lean on the other team to try and break them down by the end of 60 minutes. Pick: Under 44.5 -- Robby Kalland

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's 80-77 on top-rated CFB picks this season.