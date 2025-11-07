The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings is finally out, clarifying the national picture entering a Week 11 slate loaded with consequential matchups. We no longer have to project where teams stand in the national hierarchy -- now we know.

Against that backdrop, the stakes for BYU vs. Texas Tech feel even higher as the No. 7 Cougars travel to face the No. 8 Red Raiders in a critical Big 12 showdown. BYU can take a major step toward securing a spot in the 12-team CFP -- and the Big 12 Championship Game -- with a win. A second loss, meanwhile, would deal a serious blow to Texas Tech's postseason hopes.

No. 2 Indiana had a compelling case to be ranked ahead of No. 1 Ohio State, but the Hoosiers didn't land there. Will they take out that frustration on the road against Penn State? Elsewhere in the Big Ten, a top-20 matchup is set for CBS as No. 9 Oregon travels to No. 20 Iowa. The Ducks' résumé remains light, and winning on the road in Iowa City is never easy.

In the SEC, No. 3 Texas A&M will look to stay among the nation's few remaining unbeatens as it visits No. 22 Missouri. No. 4 Alabama also hosts LSU in a rivalry showdown.

And don't forget about No. 10 Notre Dame, which takes on a solid Navy squad Saturday night. The two-loss Fighting Irish have no margin for error in their bid to rally from an 0-2 start and climb back into CFP contention.

Here are the CBS Sports expert picks for those games heading into another massive college football Saturday.

College football Week 11 storylines: Interim coaches face trial by fire at LSU, Auburn; Notre Dame's big test John Talty

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 BYU

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Texas Tech has become one of the Goliaths of the Big 12 with the growth of its defense, but BYU is one of the few teams that can counter. The Cougars should be able to move the ball with some consistency, and their defense could create problems for a banged-up Texas Tech passing game. Still, the Red Raiders are likely to capitalize on their opportunities. The game should be closer than the massive line suggests, but Texas Tech is expected to emerge victorious. Pick: Texas Tech -10.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 2 Indiana vs. Penn State

Noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): It's extremely difficult to back Penn State right now. The truth is this team looked like it quit the moment it lost to Oregon in double-overtime. Things have not gotten any better since the firing of James Franklin, or the season-ending injury to Drew Allar. Indiana is dealing with some injuries, but Curt Cignetti's team has never been one to take it easy on anybody. Pick: Indiana -14.5 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 20 Iowa

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: There are similarities between these two defenses, but the offenses couldn't be more different. Iowa remains a run-heavy operation with few explosive plays (9.9%, eighth-worst among Power Four teams), while Oregon features one of the nation's top young quarterbacks in sophomore Dante Moore and produces a far higher big-play rate (16.9%, fourth-best in the FBS).

The Ducks have also proven they can handle hostile road environments, including an overtime win at Penn State before the Nittany Lions' late-season collapse. What might appear on paper to be a difficult matchup for Oregon isn't really that at all -- Iowa's conservative approach actually plays into the Ducks' strengths. Pick: Oregon -6.5 -- Cody Nagel



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer ORE -5.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Iowa Oregon Oregon SU Iowa Oregon Oregon Oregon Iowa Oregon Iowa Oregon Iowa

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 22 Missouri

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The 49.5-point total is tantalizing because Texas A&M games tend to shoot over -- often with plenty of room to spare. But with Missouri trotting out a true freshman quarterback to make his first career start, and with the Tigers potentially forcing Reed into mistakes with their pass rush, there is some under risk.

That makes Texas A&M -7.5 the better play.

The Aggies are 3-0 in road games and beat more than half of their SEC opponents by double digits, and there is a good chance they will reach a number in this game that Missouri simply cannot hit given its quarterback situation. After all, they scored at least 45 points in each of their last two games, both of which came away from Kyle Field. The potential for their dominant offensive line to neutralize Missouri's edge players makes that all the more likely. Pick: Texas A&M -7.5 -- Carter Bahns

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Navy

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The Fighting Irish should be able to move the ball effectively against a Navy defense that has allowed more than 25 points per game to conference opponents. Notre Dame ranks 12th nationally, averaging 37.4 points per game, and should not only be able to score on most possessions but do so quickly with explosive plays. Factor in Navy's potential for a big run or two, and a final score around 49-14 would likely push the game well over the total. Pick: Over 55.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): LSU is in absolute institutional turmoil following the dismissal of coach Brian Kelly, which came on the heels of an embarrassing home loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers have no running game, shoddy pass protection and a quarterback who appears to be struggling with confidence. What about the defense? A unit that gave up 10 points or less in its first four games has looked far more vulnerable against quality opposition. Alabama presents arguably the toughest test yet. Look for the Crimson Tide to cruise at home. Pick: Alabama -10 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -10.5 Alabama Alabama LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Alabama LSU SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Who will win and cover in each Week 11 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 24-10 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.