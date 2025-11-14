A pair of two-loss SEC teams clinging to College Football Playoff hopes will hit the road to face top-five opponents in critical Week 11 showdowns. Those games -- along with several other high-profile matchups -- should help thin out the CFP bubble as the regular season enters its home stretch.

No. 11 Oklahoma visits No. 4 Alabama for just the second time in series history as the Sooners look to upset a Crimson Tide team that has reeled off eight straight wins since a Week 1 loss at Florida State. The SEC's other headliner features No. 10 Texas traveling to No. 5 Georgia in a rematch of last year's SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns lost twice to the Bulldogs last season, and this will be the first meeting between the teams at UGA's Sanford Stadium. Elsewhere, No. 9 Notre Dame puts its playoff aspirations on the line at No. 22 Pitt, and No. 17 USC hosts No. 21 Iowa in a Big Ten clash between teams with contrasting styles.

Here are the CBS Sports expert picks for those games as another massive college football Saturday approaches.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 22 Pitt

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Ten of the last 14 meetings in this series have been decided by single-digits, and with Aaron Donald in the house it's easy to get the vibes like Pitt is set up to be frisky and threaten for the upset. Pitt may not be able to get enough stops against CJ Carr to win, but with Mason Heintschel leading the way the Panthers can score enough to hang around. Pick: Pitt +12.5

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 11 Oklahoma

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Oklahoma's defense rates among the nation's best, but has given up a few big plays in the passing game over the past few weeks. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and receivers Ryan WIlliams and Germie Bernard present a unique challenge, especially if Oklahoma is unable to get much consistency from its offense. The defense will keep the game close, but Alabama will pull away. Pick: Alabama -6



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -6 Oklahoma Oklahoma Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The records may be the same, but the talent disparity heavily favors Penn State. While Michigan State has fought hard with a 5-1-0 ATS record vs. Big Ten opponents -- the Nittany Lions possess far more firepower on both sides of the ball. Last week's near-upset of No. 2 Indiana showed Penn State hasn't quit under interim coach Terry Smith, and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was decent, keeping the offense balanced. That could be key against a Spartans pass defense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten in yards allowed per attempt (7.6) against FBS opponents this season. With bowl eligibility still on the line and a chance to cap a tough season on a high note, Penn State should leave East Lansing comfortably. Pick: Penn State -7.5

No. 22 Iowa vs. No. 17 USC

3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, fuboTV (try for free): If Iowa proves itself capable of covering USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, we're going to have an interesting game on our hands. That said, I have a tough time thinking the Hawkeyes can get enough stops in this game after a string of big games. USC's offense is one of the best in the country and it's much better at home than on the road. That, combined with Iowa's recent history against ranked teams, makes asking the Hawkeyes to hang within a touchdown a difficult ask. Pick: USC -6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -6.5 USC USC Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa USC USC Iowa SU USC USC USC Iowa Iowa Iowa USC USC USC

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 10 Texas

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Arch Manning's recent surge in performance is largely based on yards after the catch accrued by his receivers against two of the least athletic defenses in the SEC. The Longhorns won't be able to run the football against Georgia, and the Bulldogs have the athletes required to make tackles in space against UT's horizontal passing attack. Furthermore, Georgia's offense has been unstoppable in two of its past three games. The Bulldogs are finding their stride and will handle business as a home favorite under the lights. Pick: Georgia -6



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Georgia -6 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Texas Georgia Georgia Georgia Texas SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

