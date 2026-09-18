Nothing's more awkward than two exes running into each other after a messy breakup. But boy, is it fun to watch if you're an outside observer.

It's a solid week of college football featuring a dramatic reunion between Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, a critical early-season showdown in the ACC and many conference openers across the country. But the game everyone is talking about is No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss, as Kiffin, the Tigers and the Rebels take center stage in Week 3.

It's a top-10 showdown in Oxford on Saturday night. The Tigers are slight favorites on the road, and, of course, there's an additional intriguing storyline to follow: Will LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt play? LSU's starter was listed as doubtful in the initial player availability report released Wednesday night, but he participated in part of practice Thursday morning. Is Lane Being Lane, or is Leavitt's prognosis serious?

Friday night provides a fascinating matchup between No. 22 Houston and No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have not been all that impressive early in the season, squeaking by Oregon State on the road last week. The Cougars are viewed as a dark horse in the Big 12.

In the ACC, No. 16 SMU and No. 23 Louisville face off in a game that may very well decide which team lands in the ACC Championship Game later this season. Florida State jumps back into its nonconference schedule with a trip to No. 10 Alabama for a rematch of last year's shocking upset. Coach Mike Norvell's boss was fired Monday, but the president doesn't seem ready to say the coach is on the hot seat despite a dismal record since the undefeated regular season in 2023.

All 25 teams in the AP Top 25 are in action this week. Who is on upset alert? Stick with CBS Sports for coverage and live updates throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia vs. Arkansas

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The spread is large, and Georgia has Oklahoma next week, so Kirby Smart may ease up on the Razorbacks if he gets a big lead. Arkansas can't run the ball (120th nationally), has one of the nation's worst scoring offenses and the defense was a mess last week in a 43-10 loss at Utah. If Arkansas thought Utah was tough in the trenches, the Hogs are in trouble against Georgia's offensive and defensive fronts. Pick: Georgia SU -- Brandon Marcello



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -24.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia

Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia

Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville

3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): This is the back-against-the-wall spot where the Louisville coach needs to live up to the "Big Game Brohm" moniker that followed him from his days at Purdue. All three seasons have included at least one signature win, defeating Notre Dame at home in 2023, toppling Clemson in Death Valley in 2024 and knocking off then-No. 2 Miami last season. The way the schedule broke this year, Louisville has all of its big games in September. After losing to Ole Miss, the focus has to be on getting this huge ACC win. Throw in two straight losses to SMU and two years of being outside the ACC title game, and this is as must-win as it gets in Week 3. Pick: Louisville -1.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LVILLE -1.5 Louisville Louisville SMU

SMU SMU Louisville SMU SMU SU Louisville Louisville SMU

SMU SMU Louisville SMU SMU

No. 12 USC vs. Rutgers

3:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: USC boasts one of the most potent offenses in America and faces a prove-it opportunity on the road against a Big Ten opponent. Rutgers won't have many answers for the Trojans, and it's a chance for the USC defense to make another statement after shutting out Fresno State two weeks ago. Pick: USC -23.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -23.5 USC Rutgers Rutgers

USC USC Rutgers USC Rutgers SU USC USC USC

USC USC USC USC USC

No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Florida State played a quality SMU team close in Week 1, but don't be deceived. FSU won the turnover battle 4-1 and still couldn't win the game. Even if Alabama coughs it up as much as SMU did, the Crimson Tide proved last week at Kentucky that they can get past turnovers and still pull away to beat a quality opponent. This Bama defense is looking strong, and the run game is improved over last year. That takes the pressure off young starting quarterback Keelon Russell, who should be able to settle in and guide the Tide to a convincing revenge victory following last year's loss at FSU. Pick: Alabama -19.5 -- David Cobb

No. 11 BYU vs. Colorado State

7:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The Cougars looked great in last week's win over Arizona, in which they covered the 8.5-point spread. There's certainly a world in which BYU overwhelms Colorado State with its size and physicality, but I'm kind of buying what the Rams are doing on offense through two weeks. Hejny looks very comfortable behind center, and Colorado State is running the ball efficiently. There won't be an upset in Fort Collins, but the Rams can keep it within the number as the Cougars exhale rolling into an early open date. Pick -- Colorado State +17.5 -- Austin Nivison

LSU vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Louisville exposed some holes in the Ole Miss secondary during the Rebels' 41-38 Week 1 victory. If ever there's a coach capable of exploiting those holes, it's Lane Kiffin. He's an offensive mastermind who knows the defensive buttons that Ole Miss coach Pete Golding likes to press. LSU's defense hasn't been truly tested yet, but if the Tigers can hold their own on that side of the ball, look for Kiffin's play-calling to make the difference in a tight game. Pick: LSU -2.5 -- David Cobb

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 3 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.