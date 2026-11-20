Week 12 doesn't have all the ranked-on-ranked games the sport has served up in recent weeks but still has the potential to be a sneaky-good weekend.

Let's start with the games that have significant College Football Playoff implications. No. 9 Tennessee (8-2) is a 1.5-point home underdog against Lane Kiffin's visiting LSU Tigers. It's a ripe opportunity for Kiffin to spoil his former employer's playoff hopes. Can Tennessee afford a third loss? The CBS Sports forecasting model drops Tennessee's playoff odds from 70.9% to 44.5% if it loses to LSU.

Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina and No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri are both intriguing. If the Bulldogs crush the Gamecocks, does that drop South Carolina out of the top 25? If so, it's a hit to the resumes of Alabama and Tennessee. The same would be true if Kentucky loses to Missouri on the road. Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game, too, if it avoids a letdown against a hungry South Carolina team coming off an embarrassing loss to Arkansas.

In the Big Ten, there are four games that stand out. Can Kyle Whittingham quiet the outside noise and secure a marquee win over No. 4 UCLA? If he does, it puts a lot of pressure on UCLA to win its regular-season finale against USC. No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska and No. 15 Iowa at Illinois are opportunities for two playoff bubble teams to make their cases for why they deserve a spot. The Buckeyes, in particular, felt out of the race after a home loss to Oregon and yet are still somehow in the mix.

No. 8 Indiana at Washington could also be compelling.

Michigan vs. No. 4 UCLA

3:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: Only four FBS teams have committed more turnovers than Michigan, which has coughed up the football 19 times, leading to a -10 turnover margin. UCLA leads the nation in turnovers forced with 30. But what happens if the turnover luck shifts? The Wolverines have edged quality foes Oklahoma and Penn State by winning the turnover battle, and they took Indiana to overtime while winning it 2-1. If Michigan simply takes care of the football, it can beat a UCLA team that hasn't been running it effectively recently. Look for the Wolverines to produce an inspired effort in their home finale and spring an upset on the unbeaten Bruins. Pick: Michigan SU -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UCLA -3.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan SU UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan UCLA UCLA

LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): Expect a defensive struggle when Tennessee and LSU play in Knoxville. Neither quarterback has been consistent against great competition, and the defenses have shut down even elite opponents. That said, if you're giving me points for Tennessee in Neyland, I'm taking them. Pick: Tennessee +1.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -1.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee LSU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee LSU SU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech

7 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try free): After detailing how Miami overwhelms its opponents with elite production and efficiency, and how Virginia Tech's defense hasn't been able to get stops, it should come as no surprise that I think the Hurricanes will score a lot of points in this game. Now, a key question is whether Virginia Tech can take advantage of a Miami defense that has allowed 29.8 points per game over its last five games. I'm expecting a cat-and-mouse game with Miami jumping out early and Virginia Tech continuing to push deep in the second half, providing a 45-21 type score with plenty of points, but some sweat over the three-touchdown point spread. Pick: Over 61.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina

7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): Let's not overthink this one. Georgia is laying fewer than 17 points against a team that just suffered a demoralizing loss to Arkansas. If the Gamecocks can actually keep it closer than the three ranked teams that have come before them, especially with questions at quarterback, I'll pay to see. Georgia's steady march to Atlanta and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff continues with another convincing win. Pick: Georgia -16.5 -- Austin Nivison



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -16.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that went 4-1 on top-rated CFB spread picks in Week 11.