One week ago, UCLA was 10-0 and seemingly cruising to a spot in the Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Now, the No. 9 Bruins have a loss, their CFP hopes are dwindling, and they're underdogs against rival USC in the final game of the regular season. But the path is clear: Win and they're in both the Big Ten Championship and likely the playoff. But can they do it as a one-touchdown underdog with potentially the third-string quarterback leading the offense?

We'll find out this final weekend of the regular season, when rivalries can throw everything out of sorts.

The biggest games are in the Big Ten, where the championship race still involves six teams, but the roads could run through Eugene, Oregon, and Iowa City. No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington, and No. 13 Iowa hosts No. 25 Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes have five different ways into the Big Ten title game (all require a win), and Oregon has eight possibilities, including four with a loss. Only UCLA controls its own destiny with a win.

Yeah, it's wild.

Meanwhile, three teams are vying to face Georgia in the SEC Championship: No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee. The Vols' path is the simplest: a win against Vanderbilt and a loss by Texas at Texas A&M.

In the Big 12, No. 11 Texas Tech can punch its ticket to the Big 12 title game with a win against TCU. Utah awaits.

So, read up on the conference tiebreakers and check out our experts' picks for the biggest games in the final week of the regular season.

Nebraska vs. No. 13 Iowa

Friday -- Noon on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: When it comes to rivalry games, I'm never as excited to bet spreads because things get a little weird. That weirdness often bleeds into the way points are scored too. In rivalries, you suddenly see teams that can't score putting points up in a hurry, and the other way around. So I'm avoiding all of that and sticking to the basics here. Nebraska is coming off a huge win last week. Even with this being a rivalry game, there could be an emotional letdown. Meanwhile, we've gone over what's at stake for the Hawkeyes. Give me the Iowa moneyline. Pick: Iowa (-200) -- Tom Fornelli



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Iowa -4.5 Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Iowa Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska SU Iowa Nebraska Iowa Iowa Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Iowa Iowa

No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Friday Noon on ABC, Fubo (try free): The Egg Bowl tends to be a little sloppy and scratchy, and given Mississippi State's offensive struggles since Taylor got hurt, their best chance is to drag the pace down and try to make this a lower-scoring game. Even if Ole Miss is able to get the offense rolling, I have a hard time seeing the Bulldogs scoring many points here even as they unload the playbook. This game comes in under the total; it's just a matter of whether the Bulldogs' defense can slow down Chambliss enough to keep this inside the number. Pick: Under 56.5 -- Robby Kalland

No. 20 Florida vs. Florida State

Friday -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try free): One of the ways to attack this unpredictable game is to understand the styles of play and motivations for each team. Florida has clearly committed itself to the ground game with Aaron Philo as the starting quarterback, and if Florida State is uniquely motivated to play spoiler at the end of their rival's season, then we could see that motivation show up on the defensive end. Offensively for Florida State, the quarterback run game is a factor as well, but the team has dealt with so many injuries that the offensive ceiling remains low. A lot of rushing attempts and some motivated defense set up for a lower-possession, lower-scoring game in Tallahassee. Pick: Under 53.5 -- Chip Paterson

No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M

7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): The Aggies' season has been over for weeks, putting more spotlight than ever on the rivalry game. Expect Texas A&M to come out firing with an aggressive game plan and new wrinkles on offense. That said, the Aggies don't have the firepower to compete with Texas for four quarters. Arch Manning has another strong fourth quarter, and the Longhorns cover the line late. Pick: Texas -11.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 21 Ohio State vs. Michigan

Saturday -- Noon on Fox, Fubo (try free): While Michigan's offense is among the worst in college football, the Wolverines can play some defense. Only two teams have surpassed 300 yards of offense against Michigan this season. It's no certainty that an Ohio State offense operating with backup quarterback Luke Fahey will be able to move the football. If Michigan is able to run the football against an Ohio State defense that hasn't been at its best recently, it can run some clock and keep the football out of the Buckeyes' hands. Mix it all up, and you get a low-scoring, grimy rivalry game. Ohio State has the game's top playmaker in Jeremiah Smith, and he'll make a game-changing play at some point to help the Buckeyes win. But the Wolverines have enough defensive strength to keep it close. Pick: Michigan +10.5 -- David Cobb

No. 6 Alabama vs. Auburn

Saturday -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): The Iron Bowl will come down to explosive plays -- both who can create them and who can stop them. The Crimson Tide have just been too strong in both avenues for Auburn to keep up for four quarters. Alabama will bottle up Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and get a masterful performance from Keelon Russell to pull away with ease. Pick: Alabama -15 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -15 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Auburn Auburn SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 15 USC vs. No. 9 UCLA

Saturday -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: This is set up for USC to roll. UCLA is coming off a demoralizing loss to Michigan, and it may be down to its third-string quarterback. The Trojans probably smell blood in the water, and this is a prime opportunity for them to pick up a quality win, at least on paper. That said, Bob Chesney has already overcome the odds in his first year on the job. The Bruins' defense keeps this game relatively close, even if UCLA can't pull out a win in the end. Pick: UCLA +7 -- Austin Nivison



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -7 USC USC UCLA USC UCLA UCLA UCLA USC USC SU USC USC USC USC USC USC UCLA USC USC

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