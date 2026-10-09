Is the best team in the country playing in Tuscaloosa this weekend?

It sure feels like the winner of No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabamawill have a strong claim to that designation after this weekend. Both teams are undefeated and in great position to return to the College Football Playoff this year.

Alabama leads the country in explosive plays and has the nation's No. 3 scoring offense, while Georgia ranks in the top 10 in rushing defense and scoring defense. It's strength-on-strength in a game that could be affected by weather as Hurricane Isaias makes its way up the state on Saturday.

Before Alabama and Georgia kick off Saturday night, you'll want to tune in to No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). The Bruins are riding high under first-year coach Bob Chesney and could be the 2024 version of Indiana if they can keep it going with a win over Oregon.

The Ducks have rebounded nicely since that early, shocking loss to Oklahoma State but are expected to be without quarterback Dante Moore against UCLA. A loss Saturday would be devastating to Oregon's CFP hopes -- the odds would drop to 19.6%, according to our CBS Sports forecasting and projections team.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, undefeated No. 7 Indiana travels to undefeated Nebraska. Matt Rhule would love to end the Cornhuskers' ignominious 31-game losing streak against top-25 teams.

Could we get a trap game on Saturday? Other top-25 teams in potentially tricky matchups include No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma, No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, No. 10 LSU at Kentucky, No. 14 Missouri at Texas A&M and No. 19 USC at Penn State.

Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): It's always dangerous to bet on a big line in a major rivalry game, but it's getting harder than ever to trust Brent Venables' squad to come through. Three of Oklahoma's four games against Texas under Venables cleared a 17-point margin of victory, and this Sooners squad might be the worst one yet. College football sometimes surprises you, but... this would be a surprise. Pick: Texas -8.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer TEX -8.5 Texas Texas Texas Oklahoma Texas Texas Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

Oregon vs. UCLA prediction, picks

Noon on CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Paramount+ Premium: UCLA's bread and butter is the run. But all four of the Bruins' wins are against teams ranked No. 65 or worse in the CBS Sports 138, and three of those four teams rank outside the top 100 in run defense. Oregon is 38th. What happens if the ground game hits a wall and the Bruins fall behind on the road against a team with superior talent? They have not demonstrated the passing chops required to erase a deficit, especially not against a team of Oregon's caliber. Looks for the Ducks to flex and offer the nation a reminder of why they were ranked No. 2 in the preseason. Pick: Oregon -11.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OREG -11.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Oregon UCLA Oregon Oregon Oregon SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

LSU vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

7 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): This one's dangerous for the visiting Tigers, especially if Kentucky's able to hold its own at the line of scrimmage and get the running game going early to keep LSU's explosive offense off the field. The Tigers have been virtually flawless on both sides of the football since the loss at Ole Miss in Week 3, downing Texas A&M by 29 points before last week's 63-point baptism of McNeese. Much like its 45-17 loss to Alabama last month, Kentucky must avoid giveaways and extra possessions for LSU to keep this one within the number. Pick: LSU -10.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -10 LSU Kentucky LSU Kentucky LSU LSU Kentucky LSU LSU SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

Alabama vs. Georgia prediction, picks

7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try free): Can Alabama really beat Georgia in three consecutive regular season games? Kalen DeBoer has had the edge over Kirby Smart in the regular season -- Georgia did, however, beat Alabama in last year's SEC Championship -- including in memorable fashion the last time the two teams played each other in Tuscaloosa. The weather conditions create the ultimate unknown but I think they tend to favor Georgia which isn't as reliant on its aerial passing attack. This one will be close as they always seem to be in the regular season, but the Bulldogs eke it out late. Pick: Georgia +1.5







Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -1.5 Alabama Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia SU Alabama Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia

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