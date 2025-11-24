The final week of the college football regular season has arrived and it will bring a two-day long feast of rivalry games after Thanksgiving.

Not only will we see rivals do battle across the country, but most conference title game bids are still up for grabs and there's plenty to sort out in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Last week gave us a little teaser for what this weekend will be like for a lot of teams. Georgia Tech faced a scenario we will see across the country, where all they needed was a win over Pitt to punch a ticket to the ACC title game. Instead, they got thumped at home by the Panthers, who jumped out to a huge lead and held on for dear life late.

Adding to the drama this week is the fact that a lot of these teams will be trying to lock up playoff and conference title game spots in rivalry games that already have a tendency to get tense and tight, even without any additional stakes.

We'll find out which teams can handle that pressure and calm their nerves to secure their spot in college football's postseason, and which are unable to meet the moment and leave their fate in the hands of others.

I am, perhaps to a fault, optimistic that this weekend will feature some tension up and down the slate. Rivalry week tends to bring out the best in opponents, and you can never underestimate the power of spite and hate as an elite motivator for college football teams. For as many teams need this week to extend their season into the playoff, there are just as many who will be treating this weekend as their Super Bowl and emptying the tank to try and ruin their rivals' season.

NOTE: Rankings are from the previous week's CFP Top 25.

CBS Sports 136: Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma all making moves in college football rankings Chip Patterson

The Egg Bowl doesn't need any added intrigue to get weird, but this year's edition features a ton of storylines beyond just being one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. Lane Kiffin is set to make his decision on his future, with LSU preparing a massive offer to bring him to Baton Rouge, and all he and the Rebels need to lock up a College Football Playoff berth is a win in Starkville.

Starkville's been a tough place to play all season, and the Bulldogs shouldn't have any issues getting fired up for the chance to send Kiffin potentially packing for Baton Rouge with an Egg Bowl loss. This should be a high-scoring affair, as the Bulldogs have given up 40+ in each of their last two games, but I expect the Bulldogs to be fully locked in and empty the playbook to try and keep pace.

My question for the Rebels is whether there's any kind of divide in that locker room. Trinidad Chambliss tweeted that Ole Miss isn't worried about the future and is fully focused on the "1-0 mindset," but that's easier to say when you're one of the guys that could easily follow Lane in the transfer portal wherever he goes. Not everyone is on that list, and I wonder if everyone's full focus will be on the Bulldogs this week.

Given the way Kiffin's tenure has ended in other places, it feels fitting for his time at Ole Miss to end on a sour note, so I'll go with the Bulldogs to win on a two-point conversion in overtime. PICK: Mississippi State 39-38 over Ole Miss

No. 4 Georgia at No. 16 Georgia Tech

The rivalry game that produced an OT thriller last year was Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, but I do not think we are in for a repeat in 2025.

Georgia is rolling right now and their offense has hit its stride over the past month-plus. That's bad news for a Yellow Jackets defense that has been carved up by just about everyone over the last month, including Pitt last week in that win-and-in situation at home. Haynes King has not been at his best of late and he'll have to go up against a Georgia defense that has also come to life in recent weeks.

I fear Georgia Tech might've used up its magic early in the season, and Friday will see their regular season come to an end with a thud. The Dawgs roll in Atlanta. PICK: Georgia 41-19 over Georgia Tech

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas

The Aggies escaped disaster two weeks ago with a sensational comeback win over South Carolina that all but locked up their spot in the playoff, but they still need a win in Austin to secure a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

That will be a difficult task against a Texas team that has been significantly better at home than on the road. If this were in College Station, the line certainly wouldn't be 2.5 and I wouldn't even consider the Longhorns. However, as we often see with good but not great college teams, Texas is a much more dangerous opponent at home.

Arch Manning has looked much more comfortable and has made far fewer mistakes in Austin, which is important against an A&M defense that will give up points. Texas' defense has also been susceptible, and as such I expect a shootout to develop in the 2025 edition of the rivalry.

This is one of those situations where the Aggies should win. They're the better team and have been far more consistent in bringing their best this season. However, this'll be a Super Bowl performance from a Texas team that would love nothing more than spoiling the Aggies' perfect record. On top of that, a Texas win would create the most drama going into the final CFP Rankings reveal. A 9-3 Texas team that just beat the undefeated No. 3 team in the country? The debates would be incredible. PICK: Texas 31-27 over Texas A&M

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan

It is going to be 31 degrees and snowy in the Big House on Saturday afternoon and I legitimately cannot wait to watch this game.

Ohio State has been unbelievable all season. The defense is spectacular and they haven't been truly pushed by a team since the opener against Texas -- and even then, they were in control of that one all game. Now they face a Michigan team that has brought out the worst in Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in recent years.

Last year's game was the ultimate example of this, as Day was insistent on trying to out-physical the Wolverines, which has only served to play into Michigan's favor. This year's Ohio State team seems perfectly built to avoid that trap this year -- they are fantastic passing it with an embarrassment of riches at receiver and have been mediocre running it -- but the weather will give Day pause at opening it up.

If the Buckeyes aren't comfortable throwing it downfield in the snow, things start shifting into Michigan's favor. I think we might be headed for another defensive slugfest, but this time the Buckeyes come out on top, but just barely. PICK: Ohio State 20-17 over Michigan

No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh

Alright, Miami. An at-large bid could certainly be on the table, all you have to do is go to Pittsburgh and win on the road.

The Hurricanes finally passed a road test outside the state of Florida last week with a very solid win over Virginia Tech. Now, things will get even tougher at Pitt where the weather is supposed to be in the low 30s (but no snow) and the boys from sunny South Florida will have to prove they can handle the elements.

Miami's offense has been humming of late, and there will be opportunities to hit big plays on this Pitt defense. That said, the Panthers thrive on creating chaos and Carson Beck has been known to offer up some interception-worthy passes in the past. On the other side, Mason Heintschel has been balling (aside from the Notre Dame stinker) and the Pitt passing game will be the biggest test Miami's faced since the SMU game.

As I said last week when picking Pitt over Georgia Tech, when it comes to the ACC, always go with the outcome that is the worst thing for the conference. That's Miami losing and ruining any chance at an at-large bid for the ACC. PICK: Pitt 30-27 over Miami

LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma

Oklahoma, all you have to do to lock up a playoff spot is beat an LSU team that could barely get past Western Kentucky last week. What could possibly go wrong?

I was wrong last week calling for a Mizzou win, and I'm now buying in on this Oklahoma team being the SEC's answer to Iowa. Brent Venables built the whole plane out of a nasty defense, making big plays on special teams and doing just enough offensively to win close games. It's not pretty and they rarely win big, but I just don't see how this LSU offense produces enough points to hang with the Sooners.

The nightmare scenario here for the SEC is an LSU win, as that likely takes Oklahoma out of the playoff, but I think we're going to find out exactly how far a dominant defense can carry a team in the CFP. PICK: Oklahoma 17-9 over LSU

No. 7 Oregon at Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

The Ducks just picked up a huge win over USC and a lot of folks believe that's enough to lock up a playoff spot.

Dan Lanning had some fun swiping at the SEC's scheduling practices for the week before rivalry week, and now he's gotta take the Ducks out to Seattle to face a Washington squad that's been a buzzsaw at home. The Huskies' offense has been cooking at home all season, scoring 38+ points in every home game aside from the Ohio State game.

The Ducks will present the stiffest test they've seen since the Buckeyes rolled into Seattle, but I expect a better performance from an offense that's looked fantastic lately (aside from a trip to Wisconsin). The Ducks, meanwhile, put a lot into last week's game with USC and were quite impressive, but they've not been as crisp in their offensive execution on the road against quality opponents this season, even with wins over Iowa and Penn State.

It'd make things very interesting in the playoff rankings if Oregon dropped this one, and I think the Huskies can create some tension for their rivals over the next week by pulling off the upset. PICK: Washington 27-24 over Oregon

No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee

Tennessee's defense is going to be the story of this game. Against quality opponents, the Vols haven't been able to get any stops when they've needed them. Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma all had their way offensively, with two of those games being in Knoxville.

Now they have to deal with Diego Pavia and a Vandy offense that has shaken out of a midseason funk and is looking for one more statement win to create some interesting debates in the rankings if they can get to 10-2. I have little doubt that Joey Aguilar and the Volunteers will get the ball in the end zone on offense, but nothing they've done against ranked opponents this season tells me this Tennessee defense will be able to slow down Pavia and company. PICK: Vanderbilt 41-35 over Tennessee

Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia

Virginia has beaten Virginia Tech twice this century, and now the Hokies are the only thing standing in their way of a trip to Charlotte for the ACC title game.

The Hokies battled but were outclassed last week by Miami, but Virginia will feel like a team much closer to their weight class. I think this is a tense, sloppy football game in the way so many rivalry games are. I think both offenses will be able to put up yards, but I could also see both stalling out multiple times in the red zone and having some brutal turnovers.

Ultimately, I'll take the Cavaluers to win and punch their ticket to Charlotte, in part because I think that's something the ACC would rather not have happen, and as stated before, always go with the outcome that's worst for the ACC as a conference. PICK: Virginia 24-23 over Virginia Tech

No. 10 Alabama at Auburn

All Alabama has to do to lock up a playoff spot is to beat Auburn on The Plains. What could possibly go wrong?

History tells us a whole lot, and Auburn's looked like a team that's refocused and finally enjoying playing football again after the firing of Hugh Freeze. Things get weird at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the Iron Bowl and Ty Simpson and this Alabama offense have not been as crisp when they've had to take their show on the road.

I think this could follow a similar script to the Oklahoma game, which would drive Alabama fans insane. A loss at Auburn would bring all the Kalen DeBoer doubters back to the surface once again, a fitting bookend with the FSU loss to open the year. And all may be forgiven on The Plains for a miserable season if the Tigers can upset the Tide as short dogs at home. PICK: Auburn 22-20 over Alabama

SMU at California

SMU also just has to go on the road and get a win to make it to Charlotte and back-to-back ACC title games in their first two years in the conference.

Everything points to the Mustangs winning this thing big (which is why they're two-touchdown favorites) but this is a tough trip to make at the very end of the season against a Cal team that's been a Jekyll-and-Hyde bunch all year.

Cal just fired its coach after a horrific loss to rival Stanford last week, but while this isn't a rivalry game, it's a chance to play spoiler. As such, I think SMU is going to get Cal's best shot, but I'm just not sure Cal has the horses to keep up here. Kevin Jennings has been awesome and as long as he can stay healthy, I like the Mustangs to win a bit of a wild one in Berkeley. PICK: SMU 37-30 over Cal