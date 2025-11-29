Rivalry Week is rolling, and two of the biggest games are still to come on Saturday with No. 15 Michigan taking on top-ranked Ohio State in "The Game" and No. 10 Alabama taking on Auburn in the 2025 Iron Bowl. Auburn is the only team of that group not in the playoff conversation, and the Tigers are 5.5-point home underdogs against the Tide in the latest Week 14 college football odds. Ohio State is -10.5 against Michigan as the Buckeyes look for their first win in this rivalry since 2019.

Other Rivalry Week college football lines of note include No. 19 Tennessee (-3) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Virginia (-8.5) vs. Virginia Tech and No. 17 USC (-21.5) vs. UCLA. Before locking in any Rivalry Week college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 14 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Top Week 14 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 14 college football picks: He is backing Missouri (-2.5) to cover against Arkansas in a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

"The Razorbacks invented ways to lose close games this season," Casale told SportsLine. "Arkansas has lost six games by six points or fewer and five by less than a field goal. However, last week the Razorbacks got blown out by Texas and interim head coach Bobby Petrino questioned their effort. That's a big deal for me. These kids were battling all season but after so many close losses, I wonder if they are more concerned about the transfer portal than playing Missouri.

Another factor here is Missouri and Arkansas are rivals. That may not mean a lot for most of the country but the boosters who pay all that NIL money like to beat their rivals. I expect Eli Drinkwitz to have his kids ready to play on Saturday even after a tough loss at Oklahoma. Missouri's offense can sputter at times but it should have little trouble against an Arkansas defense that allows 185 rushing yards and 37 points per game. The Razorbacks are finishing up a tough season and I think Missouri will be the more motivated team here. Lay the short number on the road."

How to make Week 14 college football picks

