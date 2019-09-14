College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread for key top 25 games in Week 3

We are on to Week 3 of the 2019 college football season, and while there are some conference matchups on the schedule, there are no games between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 on the slate. That does not mean there is a lacking potential for upsets, however. We have seen what Syracuse can do when it hosts Clemson. Just last year, Kentucky ended a 31-game losing streak to Florida, except this time the Wildcats get the Gators at home. Plus, Ohio State is always tested on the road in conference, Penn State battles in-state rival Pitt, and Alabama heads to South Carolina where it was upset in 2010.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State (-17.5) -- Noon on ABC: It's hard to get past that hook. I don't like Pitt's odds of pulling off the upset here because, as mentioned above, I don't have a lot of faith in its offense. I do think the Panthers present a tough matchup for the Penn State rushing attack, however, which should help keep them close enough to cover a large spread here. Pick: Pitt (+17.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 2 Alabama (-25.5) at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: Sorry, Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks don't stand much of a chance to spring the upset like they did in 2010. Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia played out of his mind that afternoon, but he had plenty of experience under his belt -- not one game like Ryan Hilinski. Alabama will jump out to a big lead and then try to get its running game going before pulling its starters midway through the third quarter and cruising to a win and cover. Pick: Alabama (-25.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 19 Iowa (-1.5) at Iowa State -- 4 p.m. on FS1: The last two meetings between these two have been close games, and I expect this one to be as well. Considering the rivalry, it's hard for me to go against a home dog in this matchup. I think the line was originally a bit of an overreaction to Iowa State's struggles against Northern Iowa in the opener, but the Cyclones had a bye last week, allowing them extra time to prepare. Iowa wasn't afforded the same luxury as it played its Big Ten opener. I think that plays in Iowa State's favor, and I like it and the points. Pick: Iowa State (+1.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 9 Florida (-9.5) at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: With all due respect to new Kentucky starter Sawyer Smith, this isn't the Sun Belt, and the Gators defense is ready to eat. They have 15 sacks on the season and will bring the heat on Smith from the moment the game starts. As a result, it will come down to which quarterback makes the most mistakes. Feleipe Franks isn't exactly the most reliable signal-caller in the world, but he's coming off a strong outing and knows what to expect from SEC defenses. The Gators will win and eek out a late cover. Pick: Florida (-9.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 1 Clemson (-27.5) at Syracuse -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC: I was one of the many to buy in on Syracuse as a program on the rise and label them a top-25 team heading into the season. I'm willing to consider the odd start with two straight road games as a potential limiting factor in the Orange's performance so far this season, but if that's the case, we need to see Syracuse's best game on Saturday night. If not, Clemson could make it ugly. Pick: Syracuse (+27.5) -- Chip Patterson