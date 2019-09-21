College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread for the key top 25 games in Week 4

After what could be considered a slow start to the 2019 college football season, Week 4 comes at us strong with three games between AP Top 25 ranked opponents along with a number of rivalry showdowns as conference play heats up. With league play now in full swing across the nation, we are is ripe for upsets that could shake up the college football rankings and teams' candidacy for the College Football Playoff. There's still more than a month to go until that first CFP Rankings is released, but that doesn't mean teams are not jockeying for position at this early juncture.

The early window on Saturday was not filled with those aforementioned upsets as favorites in Wisconsin and Florida both creamed Michigan and Tennessee, respectively. Will the afternoon and evening windows provide greater excitement? Let's find out.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3.5) -- Noon on FOX: This is the fourth straight season that Michigan and Wisconsin have met, and the home team has won each of the last three. That bodes well for Wisconsin here, but I don't expect there to be a lot of points scored in this game. These are two very good defenses going against one another, and points will be at a premium. So while Wisconsin might make it four straight for the home teams, I'm not convinced it covers the spread. Plus, Michigan could easily win this game straight up, so that makes it even more difficult to pass up the points. Pick: Michigan (+3.5) -- Tom Fornelli

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-14.5) -- Noon on ESPN: The Gators are better off with Kyle Trask at quarterback. Feleipe Franks has a high ceiling that helped the Gators make the Peach Bowl last year, but his floor has been incredibly low during his career in Gainesville. Trask had taken over for Franks last November before getting hurt, and he has clearly earned the trust of the staff. He'll have a solid day, not make mistakes and find his talented group of receivers to force Tennessee into a shootout. Jarrett Guarantano will keep up for a while, but the Gators secondary will make several key plays in the second half to lead the Gators to a win, but not a cover. Tennessee will hang in there deep into the fourth quarter. Pick: Tennessee (+14.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-4.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: I think these are two evenly-matched teams from a talent standpoint, and the oddsmakers seem to agree with their decision to make the Aggies slightly more than a field goal favorite. When you factor in the home field advantage of Kyle Field, that tells me this game is a toss-up, and it's a toss-up game that I think Gus Malzahn and his freshman quarterback can go and win. If I think the Tigers are going to keep this close all the way through, give me the points. Pick: Auburn (+4.5) -- Chip Patterson

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-5.5) -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC: The recent history leans in favor of the Pokes, but this appears to be, at least, the best team Texas has had in a decade. DKR is going to be charged, and the Longhorns offense is running at a nice, efficient hum. This should be a classic Big 12 shootout, and I like Mike Gundy's creativity to keep his team within the spread, even though I'll take the Horns outright. Pick: Oklahoma State +5.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-13.5) -- 8 p.m. on CBS: Give me the Bulldogs, and give them to me big. The Notre Dame defense is susceptible up the middle, and Georgia's talented offensive line will open plenty of holes for D'Andre Swift and Co. to breeze through en route to a dominating performance on the ground. Once the tone is set, Jake Fromm will work off play-action, hit some big plays and force the Irish to score 30 to win. They won't be able to. Ian Book will throw at least two interceptions, the Georgia defense will clamp down on the rushing attack and Georgia will notch a huge home win. Pick: Georgia (-13.5) -- Barrett Sallee