College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key Friday games in Week 14

The final full week of college football action begins in a major way on Friday with 15 games filling the slate on the day after Thanksgiving. There will be a play-in opportunity for the ACC Championship Game, an effort to give an AAC team a leg up on the Group of Five's automatic New Year's Six spot, and annual showdown in the first of two SEC on CBS Games of the Week and a couple rivalry showdowns in the Big Ten and Big 12.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Friday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff. All times Eastern

No. 24 Virginia Tech (-2.5) at Virginia -- Noon on ABC: Virginia Tech will continue its dominance over intra-state rival Virginia with a win in the de facto ACC Coastal championship game. Hendon Hooker has been a revelation at quarterback for the Hokies, and will out-duel Bryce Perkins for a win in the biggest game in this rivalry in decades. Pick: Virginia Tech -2.5 -- Barrett Sallee

Texas Tech at Texas (-10) -- Noon on FOX: Texas' thriller against No. 2 LSU feels like forever ago now. The Longhorns have lost four of their last six games, and while Texas Tech hasn't been any better, it has been close to winning a bunch of games. Whether the Red Raiders can win straight up is another story, but I wouldn't take Texas as a double-digit favorite at this juncture in the season. Pick: Texas Tech +10 -- Ben Kercheval

Missouri (-11.5) at Arkansas -- 2:30 p.m. on CBS: The Razorbacks are giving up a whopping 6.71 yards per play this year, which is bad news considering another week should help Kelly Bryant get back into a flow with his offensive weapons for Mizzou. Bryant will rack up 300 or more total yards, running back Larry Rountree III will polish off his junior season with his fourth 100-yard game of 2019, and the Tigers will send Arkansas into its new era on a sour note. Pick: Missouri (-11.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 17 Iowa (-6.5) at Nebraska -- 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network: There are a couple of factors for a spread this size. One is Nebraska's desperation to get back to a bowl game while playing in front of a home crowd. That's worth a few points, maybe even a little more. There's also the matter of whether Iowa can create enough separation to win by a comfortable margin. The Hawkeyes have actually been a decent team against the spread this year, both on the road and as a favorite. One thing you can say about them is they've been pretty reliable. Each game has more or less gone the same. You know who they are. Nebraska? If it's not turning a corner by now, it's probably not happening at all. I'd usually take a home dog here, but Iowa's defense has been so dominant and I think they find a touchdown to cover. Pick: Iowa (-6.5) -- Ben Kercheval

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis (-11.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: Memphis is 18-1 in weekday games since 2014, including a 9-0 record when those games are at home. There's has been a different level of execution between these teams over the last month, and I think that shows up on Friday. Pick: Memphis (-11.5) -- Chip Patterson