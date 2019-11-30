College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key top 25 games in Rivalry Week

The end of the 2019 regular season is upon us as the last full week of the campaign concludes Saturday with some of the biggest rivalry games that will be played all year. Michigan hosts Ohio State for The Game. Tua Tagovailoa-less Alabama visits Auburn for the Iron Bowl. Bedlam will be held once again as Oklahoma State welcomes Oklahoma. Oh, and the Big Ten West will be decided in the afternoon, while Florida ends the year against its rival with the Gators looking for consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in the decade.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff. All times Eastern

No. 1 Ohio State (-8.5) at No. 13 Michigan -- Noon on FOX: Listen, it's terrifying to take the Wolverines in this spot because of what Ohio State has done to them in recent years. Honestly, I'm not a huge fan of this pick. I prefer the over if I'm doing anything in this game because the decade has been filled with high-scoring affairs between these two. I expect another one to take place this Saturday, and unlike last season, I believe this Michigan team is better equipped to keep pace. Not enough to win the game, but enough to stay within the spread. I think. Maybe. Pick: Michigan (+8.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 5 Alabama (-4.5) at No. 15 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: Alabama's offense didn't look much different last week against Western Carolina, which doesn't bode well for a Tigers defense that thrives when quarterbacks drop back in order to sling it. The Crimson Tide use swing passes, tunnel screens and quick slants to do their damage, which will neutralize the Tigers biggest strength -- their front four. Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and the rest of the Crimson Tide receivers will have enough big plays to put this game away late and allow the Tide to cruise into "Selection Sunday" with a big win over a rival on their resume. Pick: Alabama (-4.5) -- Barrett Sallee

Get in the action this season by playing College Football Pick 'em for your shot to win $1,000* per week for picking college games. Terms apply.

No. 12 Wisconsin (-2.5) at No. 8 Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: This spread is small for a reason: These are two evenly-matched teams. What could decide the outcome is the weather in Minneapolis on Saturday. Current forecasts are calling for light rain and winds of 15 miles per hour. That wind will play a major role because while both teams run the ball a lot, Minnesota relies on big plays in the passing game to move the ball down the field. Their run game is more of a show than the engine of the offense, whereas Wisconsin wants to run the ball because that's its strength. Those winds will affect Minnesota's ability to take shots down the field, and Wisconsin's defense ranks fifth in the nation in sack rate. It's a combination of factors that don't work in Minnesota's favor, so while it's hard to go against a home dog in a rivalry game, Wisconsin feels like the smart play. Pick: Wisconsin (-2.5) -- Tom Fornelli

Florida State at No. 11 Florida (-17.5) -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network: Florida State held a fourth-quarter lead in one-score losses against Boise State, Wake Forest and Virginia. Willie Taggart was removed in part because of the issues that contributed to letting those games get away, but this roster has the talent of a 9-2 team, and I think Odell Haggins will be able to tap into that given the emotional stakes of the game. Florida will win, and may win handily, but this number is too big. Pick: Florida State (+17.5) -- Chip Patterson

No. 7 Oklahoma (-12.5) at No. 21 Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on FOX: The Sooners have won a lot of games, but they haven't been the best team against the spread as favorites. They're 3-7 overall on the year since they've never been underdogs. Even though Jalen Hurts is a one-man show, defenses have been able to force turnovers lately and limit his explosiveness. Mike Gundy usually gets his team to punch up for this game, too, even if they can't get the outright win. Pick: Oklahoma State (+12.5) -- Ben Kercheval