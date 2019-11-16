College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key top 25 games in Week 12

An SEC on CBS doubleheader? A College Football Playoff elimination game? Huge home games for Michigan and Notre Dame? What more could you want from a week of college football? Week 12 brings with it top-tier matchups throughout the day that could severely impact both the CFP race and individual conference title chases across the country.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff. All times Eastern

No. 11 Florida (-6.5) at Missouri -- Noon on CBS: The Tigers have scored just three touchdowns over the last three games, and two of those games were losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Will Kelly Bryant's return suddenly change that against the fast and physical Gators defense? Absolutely not. Kyle Trask will be smart with the football, the defense will shut the Tigers down, and the Gators will cruise to an easy road victory. Pick: Florida (-6.5) -- Barrett Sallee

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan (-14.5) -- Noon on FOX: The road team has won each of the last four in this series, and while I don't know if that's going to become five in a row, I do like Michigan State's chances of covering. The Spartans have covered the spread in 10 of the last 11 meetings, as well as the last five games in Ann Arbor, Michigan. I expect this to be a lower-scoring, defensive affair, and although I have Michigan winning the game outright, I think Michigan State hangs within 10 points or so. Pick: Michigan State (+14.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame (-7.5) -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC: I have the Midshipmen pulling the outright upset, but even if you're not willing to go that far, taking the points isn't a bad way to go. Navy is a good triple option team, and I have my reservations about Notre Dame's ability to put the game away. If the Irish's defensive line is the best unit on the field, then they'll win -- maybe comfortably. But I like Malcolm Perry and Navy to at least cover. Pick: Navy (+8.5) -- Ben Kercheval

No. 4 Georgia (-2.5) at No. 12 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: Defense travels, and Georgia's defense will rule the day on Saturday. Auburn has to establish the run in order to have a semi-functional offense, but nobody has been able to do that against the Bulldogs this season. D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow will be held in check, Jake Fromm will play mistake-free football, and Georgia will get revenge for its 2017 loss in the same building. Pick: Georgia (-2.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 10 Oklahoma (-9.5) at No. 13 Baylor -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC: Few teams have played on the edge like Baylor. This team has won five games by one possession or less. It feels as though its ranking is a reflection of "not losing" more than "winning," if that makes sense. There's no question Baylor is worthy of being undefeated, I'm just wondering when the close calls are going to swing the other way. I like Oklahoma straight up, and as usual with the Sooners, one play can mean the difference between taking or laying the points. Pick: Oklahoma (-9.5) -- Ben Kercheval