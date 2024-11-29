The impact of the expanded College Football Playoff has been felt during the 2024 season, but with one week left before conference championship games, many leagues still have lock in both title game teams. The CFP race takes up significant oxygen in the national discussion, but conference title games will play a large role in forming that 12-team bracket. As such, there is still much to figure out with not much time left to do so.

Rivalry week is always a bit of a quagmire when it comes to college football betting, and the shifting stakes at both the conference and national levels have changed how these games are viewed. Still, it's hard to imagine the end of college football season without games like Michigan-Ohio State, Alabama-Auburn and -- once again -- Texas-Texas A&M.

All times Eastern

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- It's hard to think of the history of this rivalry and believe there will be a blowout, but I can't shake that feeling. Michigan just hasn't been good enough offensively this season to give me reason to believe it can keep this one close. Plus, considering the bad blood the Buckeyes have for the last three years, you have to think they'll show little mercy late in the game. Take the Buckeyes to cover the betting line. Pick: Ohio State -21 (odds via DraftKings) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson

Noon | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- Another in-state rivalry in Texas is taking a lot of the Week 14 spotlight, but the Palmetto Bowl is not to be slept on. It does have College Football Playoff ramifications -- the loser is in all likelihood out of the race -- but this is one of college football's fiercest rivalries. So, we're going with a principle play here. Take the points with the home dog and maybe stay around for an outright upset. Pick: South Carolina +2.5 (odds via DraftKings)

No. 5 Notre Dame at USC

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- Notre Dame's run game is the key to victory. The Fighting Irish have been on a tear since losing to NIU early in the season, and the program is on the cusp of securing its third CFP appearance. Despite the change to Jayden Maiava at quarterback, the inability to win close games down the stretch has been an issue under coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are one of six FBS teams to lead in the fourth quarter of every game this season. Notre Dame leaves no doubt about its status as a CFP team this weekend and covers. Pick: Notre Dame -7.5 (odds via Caesars) -- Cameron Salerno

Auburn at No. 13 Alabama

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- The Iron Bowl has a tendency to get weird, though that is mostly when the game resides inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2010, a wild 28-27 comeback win known as the "Camback," and even with Alabama licking its wounds off an Oklahoma loss, this isn't the year that changes. Auburn's Hugh Freeze will come up with a great game plan to frustrate Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still have too much of a talent advantage to lose its home finale. Alabama to win straight up but look for Auburn to cover. Pick: Auburn +11.5 (odds via Fanatics) -- John Talty



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah

Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson BAMA -11.5 Auburn Auburn Alabama Alabama

Auburn Alabama Alabama SU Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama

Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M

7:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Texas is the better team, they will contend for a national title and have more players picked in the NFL Draft. The Aggies are still searching for identity under first-year coach Mike Elko and need quarterback Marcel Reed to develop quickly. And, yet, there's truly no telling what will happen in the renewal of this historic rivalry game. Texas got the last one at the buzzer, and it could easily go a similar direction this time. Regardless, the line is simply too large heading into what should be one of the most hyped games in the history of both programs. Pick: Texas A&M +5.5 (odds via DraftKings) -- Shehan Jeyarajah

