While the college football schedule continues to be ravaged by postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19, the Week 13 slate is full of important games. There were three top 25 showdowns on Friday with two matchups between ranked teams, and there's a number of big games on Saturday as well, including No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 22 Auburn, which will serve as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

It should be no surprise that the Iron Bowl is the spotlight game of what is normally Rivalry Week, but this year's showdown comes with added intrigue as Alabama coach Nick Saban will be sidelined due to COVID-19. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will step in as de facto coach for the game as Mac Jones & Co. look to continue on their journey to a College Football Playoff berth.

Elsewhere on the slate, the rest of the top six is in action. No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida all have games where they enter as significant favorites. No. 8 Northwestern and No. 9 Georgia are also in action. Combined with No. 2 Notre Dame playing on Friday, eight of the top 10 teams in the first College Football Playoff Rankings will be tested before the weekend is out.

Those are the marquee games on the slate, and while winning is all that matters for the standings, we care about whether these teams will cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff on Saturday to the final whistle. Let's take a look at our expert picks for Week 13.

No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois (noon, FS1)

Illinois has looked much better in recent weeks as its quarterback situation has resolved, but it's done so against Rutgers and Nebraska, two teams that are a combined 2-7 on the season. This Ohio State team is another beast entirely, and it's also a team that now has a point to prove. If beating a top-10 team like Indiana by a touchdown is only good enough to get them to No. 4 in the rankings, they're going to have to put a hurting on the Illini to get credit for the win. Plus, Justin Fields had his worst game of the season against Indiana and would like to get back on track to help his team and his Heisman Trophy resume. This is simply a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time for Illinois. Pick: Ohio State -27.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida (noon, ESPN)

Kentucky struggles to pass, and its rushing stats are skewed by two great games. Translation: it's a paper tiger. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will get his top weapon, tight end Kyle Pitts, back after the star pass-catcher missed the last two games. The Wildcats just got lit up by Alabama last week and will suffer the same fate this week against an offense that's as comparable to the Crimson Tide as any in the country. Pick: Florida (-23.5) -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Kentucky S/U Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Mac Jones might not need to throw a single pass. Auburn's defensive front has been brutal against the run and star linebacker K.J. Britt is still out with an injury. Because of that, expect Najee Harris to run over, around and through the Tigers defense. With that said, can he do enough to cover? Nope. Gus Malzahn always has a trick or two (or five) up his sleeve in the Iron Bowl, and there's no doubt that they'll be used in key spots in order to either keep momentum or swing it back on the side of the orange and blue. It'll be enough to cover ... even if Alabama dominates the majority of the 60 minutes. Pick: Auburn +24.5 -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Alabama Alabama Auburn Auburn Auburn Alabama Auburn SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ABC)

One of the reasons to like Pitt in any matchup is going to be its defensive line. The Panthers are among the best teams in the country in tackles for loss and stopping the run, which makes it more difficult for everything that Clemson wants to do offensively. Throw in Kenny Pickett's recent hot streak moving the ball through the air and you've got the makings of a far more interesting game than the oddsmakers suggest. Pick: Pitt +25 -- Chip Patterson



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Clemson Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Clemson Clemson S/U Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson

LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Texas A&M's 62% third-down success rate leads the nation and the Aggies typically dominate time of possession. But LSU dominated time of possession and held Arkansas to 0-for-10 on third-down conversions last week. So what gives? The Tigers defense is improving, but it has yet to demonstrate consistency, so the bet here is that Texas A&M's rushing attack will keep rolling. Considering the 50-7 shellacking LSU put on Texas A&M last season and the fact that the Aggies need to impress the committee, look for Texas A&M to pull away in the second half for a comfortable victory. Pick: Texas A&M -14 -- David Cobb

