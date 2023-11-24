Rivalry Week wraps up Saturday with the most crucial game of college football's 2023 regular season opening the day and potential upset wrapping the evening, both of which could significantly impact the College Football Playoff. In between are a bevy of other notable battles featuring teams looking to remain healthy and potentially put up style points ahead of conference championship weekend.

Shortly after noon ET, No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 3 Michigan in the 119th meeting between the Big Ten rivals. The Game will kick off with the Wolverines having won consecutive meetings by an average of 18.5 points as they look to win a third straight in the series for the first time since 1997. If that year sounds familiar, that's because it's the last time Michigan won a national championship.

There is undoubtedly pressure on Buckeyes coach Ryan Day to reverse that trend, and Ohio State does enter as the more battle-tested program this season. With Jim Harbaugh again not on the sideline as he serves the last game of a Big Ten suspension, the Wolverines are looking to reverse a recent trend. After dominating opponents most of the season (including without Harbaugh during Weeks 1-3), Michigan has only won its last two games by an average of 8.0 points.

Elsewhere on Saturday, quarterback Jayden Daniels seeks to pad his Heisman Trophy resume as No. 14 LSU hosts Texas A&M, No. 8 Alabama tries to make a statement for the CFP Selection Committee as it visits Auburn in the Iron Bowl, and No. 4 Washington looks to remain undefeated as it hosts Washington State.

Then comes the nightcap -- with a twist. No. 5 Florida State visits Florida with both programs fielding backup quarterbacks after losing their respective starters last week. Both the Seminoles' Jordan Travis and Gators' Graham Mertz were having stellar seasons, but now, the Sunshine State teams will meet in their annual rivalry tilt with plenty of pressure on the shoulders of backups Tate Rodemaker and Max Brown. FSU is hoping to keep its undefeated season and CFP hopes alive, while UF seeks bowl eligibility and to deal a significant blow to one of its top rivals. While Rodemaker has more experience than Brown, the Gators undoubtedly have the homefield advantage at night under the lights inside The Swamp.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day Saturday for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 13.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- It's immensely difficult to predict how this game will go. Either team could win, seemingly by any possible score. No matter how it plays out, the most likely outcome is a close game that comes down to the final quarter. It may even come down to a late field goal to win it, so the smartest play is simply taking the points. Pick: Ohio State +3.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU

Noon | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- LSU has all the offensive firepower needed to win this one, but Texas A&M does boast the No. 2 pass defense in the SEC behind Georgia, limiting opponents to 184.1 yards through the air on average. Conversely, the Tigers pass defense has been a mess all year, ranking 12th in the SEC at 241.4 yards allowed on average. The Aggies may have a fighting chance if they can air the ball out, but that will require third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson playing the game of his life behind a Texas A&M offensive line that has been woeful. Jayden Daniels will make the difference for LSU as he inches a step closer to joining Joe Burrow as just the second LSU quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy. Pick: LSU -11 -- Dean Straka

No. 8 Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- Weird things tend to happen at Jordan-Hare Stadium, including 10 years ago when the Tigers shocked the Crimson Tide in the "Kick Six." However, Auburn couldn't find anything last week against New Mexico State, and it won't find any magic this week against Alabama. The stingy Tide defense will shut down the Tigers rushing attack, setting up shop in the backfield and forcing Payton Thorne into multiple game-changing mistakes. Even if this game is close for a quarter or two, the Tide will turn it sideways in the second half en route to an easy cover. Pick: Alabama -14.5 -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm BAMA -14.5 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Washington State at No. 4 Washington

4 p.m. | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- Washington has been one of the most explosive teams in the country, but Washington State is a rare team that can keep pace with the Huskies behind star quarterback Cameron Ward. The Cougars have been streaky, following a four-game winning streak with a six-game losing streak. Wazzu got back to business in a 56-14 win over Colorado last week, however, and it has scored 95 points over the last two games. The Cougars will not be intimidated in the final Apple Cup battle as conference-mates. Pick: Washington State +16.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 5 Florida State at Florida

7 p.m. | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- Florida is playing for bowl eligibility against an arch rival at home after nearly beating a highly ranked Missouri team on the road last week. Beyond the motivation of extending their own season, the Gators will also be inspired to derail the Seminoles' College Football Playoff aspirations. With both starting quarterbacks out injured and the game having such high stakes, this one is destined to get weird. Look for the Gators to be in it until the end ... and maybe even win outright. Pick: Florida +6.5 -- David Cobb

