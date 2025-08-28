College football's marathon opening weekend continues Friday night with more intriguing matchups, including two headline bouts pitting Power Four programs against each other. Among those in action will be coach Deion Sanders' Colorado squad.

The Buffaloes took a giant leap in 2024 during Sanders' second season by going 9-4 behind the play of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Both have departed for the NFL, though, leaving the Buffs with some retooling to do as Sanders seeks to keep the Buffs heading in the right direction. Opening against a gritty Georgia Tech squad makes for a tough first assignment, as the Yellow Jackets enter with ACC dark horse potential behind the veteran leadership of quarterback Haynes King.

The night's other big matchup pits Auburn against Baylor as the Tigers start a tough opening salvo with a trip to face a Bears squad that won six straight games to close the 2024 regular season. Baylor is led by veteran quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who will be pitted against Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold. The once-heralded prospect is seeking a fresh start with the Tigers, who are just 12-13 through two seasons under coach Hugh Freeze.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the evening for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games on Friday of Week 1.

Odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia Tech at Colorado

8 p.m. | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Georgia Tech enters Week 1 with continuity that Colorado simply doesn't have yet. Brent Key's team knows its identity, built around veteran quarterback Haynes King and versatile running back Jamal Haynes, who give the Yellow Jackets a reliable core on offense. Colorado, on the other hand, is still a work in progress. Deion Sanders has restocked his roster through the transfer portal, but with an unsettled quarterback battle and turnover on both lines of scrimmage, cohesion may take time. The Buffaloes have upside -- and will likely be more dangerous later in the year -- but the opener presents a tough draw against a Georgia Tech team further along in its development. -- Cody Nagel

Auburn at Baylor

8 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The stakes could not be higher for both of these programs as Hugh Freeze tries to get off the hot seat, and Dave Aranda attempts to elevate his program. The Tigers will hit on a handful of deep shots against a struggling Baylor secondary, but the Bears will prove to be the more consistent down-to-down team. Led by a strong day from running back Bryson Washington, the Bears will hold on as home underdogs. -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Auburn -2.5 Bears Bears Tigers Bears Tigers Bears Bears Tigers Tigers SU Bears Bears Tigers Bears Tigers Bears Bears Tigers Tigers



