Separation Saturday last week didn't exactly live up to its name. Sure, some top 25 teams went down, but those truly in contention for the College Football Playoff largely remained unscathed. So, let's go ahead and call this Separation Saturday II: Electric Boogaloo. That's a fair label when there's a pair of top 10 matchups on deck, including one to start the day's festivities.

No. 10 Penn State hosts a No. 3 Michigan program embroiled in controversy. Will the Wolverines get over the absence of coach Jim Harbaugh (via suspension) and continue their march toward the CFP, or will the Nittany Lions bounce back from their tough loss to Ohio State and create the possibility of a three-way tie in the Big Ten East?

The evening slate is led by No. 2 Georgia looking to continue its three-peat aspirations while hosting a No. 9 Ole Miss team that should easily be the Bulldogs' toughest test of the season. Brock Bowers is expected back to help fuel the Dawgs offense, while coach Lane Kiffin undoubtedly has some wrinkles the Rebels plan to throw at Georgia coach Kirby Smart's defense.

Surrounding those games are plenty of high-quality contests, including No. 14 Missouri hosting No. 13 Tennessee in a big-time SEC East battle on CBS and a pair of true Pac-12 separation games with No. 18 Utah visiting undefeated No. 5 Washington and unranked USC seeking a major bounce back at No. 6 Oregon.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day Saturday for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 11.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- I have no doubt in my mind this will be the roughest game of the season for Michigan's offense. Forget their overall strength of schedule, the Wolverines haven't faced a defense nearly as good as that of Penn State. (Few teams have.) I fully expect the Nittany Lions to slow Michigan down just like they did Ohio State. The problem for Penn State is how many points it can realistically expect to score against Michigan. Ohio State's defense smothered the PSU offense and pressured quarterback Drew Allar constantly. Michigan's defensive line might be better than that of Ohio State, and while Penn State has Olu Fashanu, the rest of its offensive line has not been great. Penn State also has one of the least-explosive offenses in the country, and nobody has been able to put together long scoring drives against Michigan. Pick: Michigan -4.5 -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm PSU +4.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- This one will be a nail-biter. Both of these teams have dynamic offenses, so Brady Cook and Joe Milton should lead their teams up and down the field in what will look like the college football version of a ping-pong match. Tennessee's tempo will give the Volunteers the edge at the end. The sheer number of plays will wear down the Tigers defense, and the Vols rushing attack will dominate the final five minutes to earn the critical road win. Pick: Tennessee -1 -- Barrett Sallee



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm UT -1 Missouri Missouri Missouri Tennessee Missouri Tennessee Missouri SU Missouri Missouri Missouri Tennessee Missouri Tennessee Missouri

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington

3:30 p.m. | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- The Utes have given almost every one of their opponents a major blow but struggled to keep pace with a feisty Oregon team. The Huskies are closer talent-wise to the Ducks and should be able to physically outman the ailing Utes at home. Michael Penix Jr. needs a get-right game against a good defense, and Washington should be able to find some creases against Utah's top unit. Pick: Washington -9.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm UW -9.5 Washington Utah Washington Washington Washington Utah Washington SU Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington Utah Washington

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia

7 p.m. | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- Ole Miss' path to victory on the road against the two-time reigning national champions is narrow, and Lane Kiffin knows it. Thus, you can expect the Rebels to get aggressive, eschewing punts and field goals to keep his offense on the field in risky situations for the sake of pursuing every possible point. It's the mindset required to pull a monumental upset, but it can also backfire. Once things start snowballing against a team like Georgia, it can be hard to get back on track. Look for the Bulldogs to pull away in the second half after Kiffin's creativity runs dry. Pick: Georgia -11 -- David Cobb

USC at No. 6 Oregon

10:30 p.m. | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- I know this number seems outrageous, but 74 total points feels like a given considering the way these two offenses produce. Like last week against Washington, it's the kind of game that can see three or four touchdowns scored in just a couple of minutes, which is why you don't want any part of the big spread (though the lean would be the underdog Trojans there). Take the over and buckle up for a wild late-night ride. Pick: Over 73.5 -- Chip Patterson



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ORE -15 USC USC Oregon Oregon USC Oregon USC SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

