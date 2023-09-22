If you have been perhaps a bit dismayed at the lack of top 25 matchups through the first three weeks of the 2023 college football season, well, Week 4 will certainly be for you. The most loaded Saturday of the season thus far features six different matchups between ranked opponents spanning four of the Power Five conferences.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 may not be friendly following conference realignment, but they have the most teams in the spotlight Saturday. No. 6 Ohio State visits No. 9 Notre Dame in a nonconference showdown that stands as the highest-ranked game of the week, while No. 7 Penn State looks to continue surging while hosting a No. 24 Iowa team still seeking to improve its offensive production. Deion Sanders takes No. 19 Colorado for a visit to No. 10 Oregon earlier in the day, though the Ducks stand as three-touchdown favorites in what will undoubtedly be the Buffaloes' toughest test of the young season. Going head-to-head, No. 11 Utah hosts No. 22 UCLA in another battle of Pac-12 undefeateds.

The SEC and ACC are certainly not being left out, though. No. 13 Alabama looks to get right against No. 15 Ole Miss following a disappointing effort against South Florida, while Lane Kiffin hopes to become the second straight former Nick Saban assistant to pick up a win over his former boss. The highlight of the early slate sees No. 4 Florida State visiting Clemson with the Seminoles looking to prove they are the class of the league while the Tigers seek to rebound from their opening loss to Duke.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 4.

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

Noon | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- A Clemson win would not surprise, but ultimately, Florida State has more explosive playmakers. Wide receiver Keon Coleman has not been as dominant since his breakout against LSU, but we should see him as a difference-maker in a game where just two or three big plays could end up being the difference. While Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense have seen more success of late, there's more confidence in Jordan Travis and the Seminoles. Pick: Florida State -2 -- Chip Patterson

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- The Rebels aren't getting any respect from the oddsmakers; they've hovered around a touchdown underdog all week. Not only will Ole Miss cover, it will win this one outright. Alabama's struggles up front on the defensive side of the ball will allow Lane Kiffin to get creative with his offensive attack. In turn, this will be a high-scoring affair. Is Jalen Milroe capable of keeping up with Jaxon Dart and the rest of Kiffin's weapons? Nope. Take the points and consider the money line as well. Pick: Ole Miss +7 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Oregon presents Colorado its biggest challenge by far, but the Buffaloes are comfortable getting into a shootout with their high-powered offense. Shedeur Sanders has thrown for more than 1,200 yards in just three games and will get his against Oregon. The Ducks come away victorious, but this will come down to the fourth quarter. Pick: Colorado +21 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State

7:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- Iowa is banged up offensively with injuries to Luke Lachey and two of its top three running backs, but the Hawkeyes likely weren't going to rack up a ton of points against a real tough Nittany Lions defense even in peak condition. While Penn State scored 30 points against a stout Big Ten West defense last week in a victory at Illinois, that total is misleading because PSU enjoyed a 5-0 turnover edge. Nothing about scoring on Iowa will be easy, and this should be a close game. Pick: Iowa +14.5 -- David Cobb

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. | NBC, fubo (Try for free) -- If I've learned anything over the years while believing that defense matters, it's that it only matters to a point. Time and again I've seen battles between great defenses and great offenses go the offense's way. Make no mistake about it, both of these teams have excellent defenses that have played well all season. But both teams also have explosive offenses. Notre Dame's 12 touchdowns scored from outside the red zone are the most in the country, and Ohio State is right behind it with 10. There will be big plays and touchdowns a pleanty. Pick: Over 55.5 -- Tom Fornelli

