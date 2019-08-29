College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games Friday during Week 1

The second course of the college football five-day feast on Friday features two top 20 teams and a late night intra-state rivalry to close the slate out. No. 18 Michigan State will open up at home against Tulsa, No. 19 Wisconsin will hit the road to Tampa, Florida, to take on South Florida, and Colorado State will travel over to Boulder to take on Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

With action continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Friday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 19 Wisconsin (-13.5) at South Florida -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: I'm not sure South Florida's going to be able to pull off the outright upset, but getting nearly two touchdowns at home, it's hard to pass up the Bulls in a season opener. Wisconsin should be bigger, and a South Florida defense that allowed 5.12 yards per carry last season will have its hands full with Jonathan Taylor, but the Bulls offense should score enough to keep them within range of this spread. Pick: South Florida +13.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State (-22.5) -- 7 p.m. on FS1: I'm fascinated to see what the Spartans will be this year with a healthy Brian Lewerke back at quarterback, nine returning starters on offense and eight on defense led by star middle linebacker Joe Bachie. Perhaps more importantly, all five starters on both lines of scrimmage return for a Spartans team that thrives when it is the most physical teams in the Big Ten. The Golden Hurricane averaged just 24.1 points per game last year in the AAC West and have three new starters along the offensive line. But they do get back every skill position player, including 1,000-yard rusher Shamari Brooks. The junior running back will do enough to keep it within three touchdowns -- even if he helps his team sneak through that back door late in the fourth quarter Pick: Tulsa +22.5 -- Barrett Sallee

Colorado State at Colorado (-13.5) -- 10 p.m. on ESPN: How awesome will this be? A rivalry game to close out opening Friday between two intra-state foes will close things out with a bang. Steven Montez returns at quarterback and Laviska Shenault, Jr. is one of the best receivers in the country after putting up 1,011 receiving yards and six touchdowns a year ago. Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill returns after an up-and-down year that included seven touchdowns and seven picks as a part-time starter behind K.J. Carta-Samuels. Can he go throw-for-throw with Montez? I'm not betting on it. Give me the Buffs by at least 17. Pick: Colorado -13.5 -- Barrett Sallee