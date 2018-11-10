College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today during Week 11

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson are both heavy favorites in their respective games on Saturday, but if we've learned anything over the years, it's that major upsets can occur at any time down the stretch of the season. Key games in the races for the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC titles -- as well as a couple College Football Playoff bids, of course -- go down Saturday as five top 10 teams square off either against fellow ranked opponents or long-time rivals. There is plenty to digest and dive into throughout the day as upsets are bound to go down. Who will be getting knocked off? That remains to be seen, but we should find out soon.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 10 Ohio State (-3.5) at No. 18 Michigan State -- noon on FOX, fuboTV (Try for free): You might think Ohio State shouldn't be favored on the road against this Michigan State team, but what if I told you that Ohio State hasn't lost to Michigan State in East Lansing since 1999? That's right, the Buckeyes have won six straight at Spartan Stadium. And while this is an Ohio State team that has plenty of concerns on defense, unlike Purdue and Nebraska, I don't believe Michigan State has an offense capable of exploiting them. I don't know if this is a "get right" game for the Buckeyes, but I do believe it's a spread they'll cover. Pick: Ohio State -3.5 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) at No. 16 Mississippi State -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com: After a one-week hiatus, at least in theory, we are back to playing college football's most popular game: "Will Alabama Cover?" This week, the answer is "yes." It's one thing for Nick Fitzgerald to look like a complete quarterback against Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech', but it's a completely different thing to do it against the Crimson Tide. The defensive line will slow down the run with just four, the defense will dominate in the passing game, and Tua Tagovailoa will have another Heisman-worthy game in a big home win. Pick: Alabama -24.5 -- Barrett Sallee

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-17.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: Oklahoma State has already shown it can play up for a game when the situation calls for it, but can it do it twice? Everything went right in the win over Texas, but the Cowboys will have to play their best game -- and their best defense -- of the season to hang with Oklahoma. Pick: Oklahoma -17.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (-14) -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: You never can predict exactly what will happen in rivalry games, but I'm pretty confident about how this game will go. The Bulldogs will shut down Auburn's putrid rushing attack and force Jarrett Stidham into some dicey situations against a tough pass defense. But Stidham has improved over the last couple of games, and will have enough success to keep the Bulldogs sweating. Swift, Elijah Holyfield and the rest of the rushing attack will wear down the Tigers and pull away in the fourth quarter to notch a win -- just not a cover. Pick: Auburn +14 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 2 Clemson (-20) at No. 17 Boston College -- 8 p.m. on ABC: There are too many subjective ways to talk about the "best" Clemson team of all time without some arguments from those who lived in the glory of the Frank Howard years, but I think it's fair to say that this is the most dominant Clemson team we've ever seen. Like its playoff rival Alabama, you cannot set a spread that I won't take the Tigers to cover right now. Pick: Clemson -20 -- Chip Patterson