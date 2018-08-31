College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today in Week 1

After nearly eight full months of no college football, we have finally made it to the first Saturday of the season. Week 1 may not feature the top-five matchup it did a year ago, but there are still a number of top-tier games taking place over the course of the day.

With that, let's take a look at the biggest game on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern





FAU at No. 7 Oklahoma (-20.5) -- Noon on FOX: The fact that the line has shifted inside 21 makes this a little bit easier. I have a hard time going against the Sooners in this matchup. Yes, FAU was terrific in Conference USA last season, but going on the road to take on Oklahoma is a different feat entirely. Pick: Oklahoma -20.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia (-10) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: This is a potentially fun matchup. The Vols can hang because of their size upfront, but for how long? Grier and Sills are the story, but West Virginia has plenty of other weapons in the arsenal. Tennessee, on the other hand, had one preseason all-conference selection: offensive lineman Trey Smith. Don't be surprised by an even game at first, but the Mountianeers have enough firepower to cover a single-digit spread. Pick: West Virginia -10 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn (-2.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: While the quarterbacks, and skill players in general, will dominate the headlines heading in to this one, it will be won or lost in the trenches -- particularly when Washington has the ball. Led by Derrick Brown, Dontavius Russell and Marlon Davidson, the Tigers will win the battle against Huskies defensive line more times than not, disrupt plays behind the line and get in Browning's face early and often. Keep an eye on "Buck" edge rushers Nick Coe and T.D. Moultry to make big impacts off the edge. Pick: Auburn (-2.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame (-1) -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC: Honestly, just flip a coin. There's a reason this spread is what it is, and I can't pretend to have a clear read on how the game will go. Both teams have questions on their offensive line, and both have stout defenses. Odds are the team that doesn't make the big mistake will win this one. I'll err on the side of the home underdog. Pick: Notre Dame -1 -- Tom Fornelli

Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama (-24) -- 8 p.m. on ABC: Nick Saban just doesn't lose these games. Alabama is a perfect 11-0 under Saban in season openers with a four-touchdown margin of victory (39.5 points per game to 11.5 points allowed). The Tide are also 4-0 under Saban against the ACC specifically in season openers, most recently beating Florida State 24-7 in Atlanta to start the 2017 season. This is a large spread for a matchup of Power Five teams but of the history points to Alabama cruising in this matchup. The Tide should win, but I think Louisville's wide receivers hit enough big plays for the Cardinals to cover the number. Pick: Louisville +24 -- Chip Patterson