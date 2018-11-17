College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today in Week 12

The penultimate week of the 2018 regular season is usually lacking big games -- particularly for the SEC, which mostly plays a cupcake slate -- but there are some notable showdowns this week as we race towards Rivalry Week. If we've learned anything over the years, it's that major upsets can occur at any time down the stretch of the season. There is plenty to feast on Saturday as upsets are bound to continue this week. Who exactly will get knocked off? That obviously remains to be seen.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 10 Ohio State (-14) at Maryland -- noon on ABC: Ohio State's biggest game of the season is next week against Michigan, but I feel like this is the time for the Buckeyes to put up or shut up. If they don't take care of business against this Terrapins team and dominate, then they aren't going to have a chance against the Wolverines. I think that's what's going to happen, but I don't make this pick with a lot of confidence. How could anybody be confident about Ohio State right now? Pick: Ohio State -14 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (-9.5) -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free): Ian Book may be historically great in terms of accuracy, but in his six starts he hasn't faced a defensive front as tenacious as the one he'll see on the other side of the ball on Saturday afternoon. Alton Robinson leads a group that ranks No. 10 nationally in sacks per game and put a hurting on Trevor Lawrence earlier this year. Because of that, I'm expecting this to be a big game for running back Dexter Williams and a score that could be lower than you might expect given the potency of the two quarterbacks. Notre Dame will win and continue its playoff march, but Syracuse finishes inside the number. Pick: Syracuse +9.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 9 West Virginia (-5.5) at Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: This one could go a number of ways. Oklahoma State has athletes on offense, but the defense is unreliable. Are they still drained from the Oklahoma loss, or are they ready to get back up? West Virginia has the advantage at quarterback, but is it able to make the plays defensively to keep Oklahoma State at a distance? Either way, the line here is interesting with so many big-time implications. Pick: Oklahoma State +5.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF (-7.5) -- 8 p.m. on ABC: The second edition of the UCF dream season will continue Saturday night in the "Bounce House," but it won't be easy. The Bearcats will do a solid job of playing old-school football against the porous Knights defense, but it won't be good enough. This season's UCF team isn't complete as last year's squad, but has that killer instinct. If there's an opening, the Knights routinely take advantage. The defense will get a few key stops in the second half and allow Milton and the offense to pull away late. Pick: UCF (-7.5) -- Barrett Sallee

No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas (-3.5) -- 8 p.m. on LHN: Texas isn't a good favorite under Tom Herman, while Iowa State has been a solid underdog pick. In any case, Texas' average point differential in the aforementioned last six games is +2.8. Couple that with Iowa State's reputation as a dog, and the Cyclones plus the points seems like a safe pick. Pick: Iowa State +3.5 -- Ben Kercheval