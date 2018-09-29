College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today in Week 5

Though the vast majority of the Week 5 slate is relatively lackluster, a pair of top-10 matchups set for Saturday evening have the entire college football world on high alert entering the weekend. And when you consider many of the top teams in the nation are facing conference opponents that are at least capable of pulling off upsets, there may be plenty of fireworks going down as we move past the first month of the college football calendar.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia (-31.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: The question isn't whether Georgia will win or lose (of course it will win), rather will it cover the massive 31.5-point spread? To find the answer, we can trace it back to last week. Kirby Smart has so much to show his team after stumbling through the Missouri game that he will use this chance -- even against a coach he used to work with -- to get his team right heading into October. Georgia is averaging 44.5 points per game, has gone north of the 40-point mark in every game this year and I'm not sure the Volunteers can sniff double digits in this one. The starters will stay in for longer than expected, the offense will top the 600-yard mark and the Bulldogs cover late. Pick: Georgia (-31.5) -- Barrett Sallee

Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma (-23.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC: The line has already shrunk three points and Oklahoma hasn't covered since Week 1 ... but it's also been a massive favorite in every game. The Bears have a weapon, too. Receiver Denzel Mims is a large-bodied, big-play guy who had a career day against Oklahoma last year with 192 yards and three touchdowns. He's been hampered by a hamstring injury, but if he's good to go, he's the kind of big wideout Oklahoma struggles to defend. Pick: Baylor +23.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame (-4.5) -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC: While questioning Stanford's ability to win back-to-back road games against ranked teams is fair, there is also something to be said from the confidence gained from emerging victorious in Eugene, Oregon. That wasn't their best football for much of the night and the Cardinal still pulled off a win. I'm predicting Stanford pulls off a second-straight road win, so I love getting more than a field goal on the line. Pick: Stanford +4.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 4 Ohio State (-3.5) at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC: Ultimately, it all comes down to Penn State's defense and the fact I just don't trust it yet. Yes, Penn State's offense has been fantastic, but it's done so against teams like Pitt, Kent State and Illinois. Ohio State's already battle-tested as well, beating TCU a couple of weeks ago in Texas. Penn State is talented enough to win this game, but it hasn't earned my trust yet. Ohio State has. Pick: Ohio State -3.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU (-10) -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN: At this point, I think my 7-year-old's flag football team could at least crack double digits against this Rebels defense. LSU is a little more talented than the Upward Jaguars, though. The Tigers rushing game will top the 300-yard mark, Joe Burrow will light up the Rebels when he wants to and Ed Orgeron will keep the hot streak going leading into October. Pick: LSU -12.5 -- Barrett Sallee