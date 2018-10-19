College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today in Week 8

The second half of the 2018 college football season officially begins Saturday when Week 8 truly commences. With a handful of top-10 upsets going down last week and plenty of games featuring top 25 opponents scattered throughout the day, there is plenty to feast on Saturday as upsets are bound to continue this week. Who exactly will get knocked off? That obviously remains to be seen.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State -- Noon on FOX, stream on fuboTV (Try for free): I'm expecting Michigan to win this game. I think that, on paper, it's the better team. When it comes to the matchups, I think Michigan is slightly better at Michigan State's strengths than the Spartans. That being said, this is still a rivalry game, and the Spartans are at home. Michigan State is 10-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings between these two, and that includes a mark of 5-0 ATS at home. So Michigan wins, but State covers. Pick: Michigan State +7.5 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, stream on CBSSports.com: If you're into sweating late garbage touchdowns and field goals that are of interest to Las Vegas, Alabama has been your team. The Crimson Tide are 1-3 against the spread in their last four games, with the gambling outcome of all four coming down to the final minutes. This game will be no different. Alabama will run over, around and through the Volunteers long enough to build a comfortable lead, but Nick Saban will take his foot off the gas. As was the case with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and Billy Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette, Saban will do all that he can not to embarrass his former assistants. Alabama will win comfortably, but Saban will choose not to cover. Pick: Tennessee +28.5 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 16 NC State at No. 3 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Dave Doeren an this NC State staff have a pretty good feel for Clemson right now. Trevor Lawrence is ultimate wild card here -- and possibly why the Tigers are favored by more than two touchdowns despite the last two games being decided by 14 points -- but if Deshaun Watson, in a national championship year, had trouble with NC State at home I think Lawrence might as well. Clemson wins, but by 7-10 points. Pick: NC State +16.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: It's never easy to win a night game in Baton Rouge no matter how good you are, and Mississippi State will have to play its best game of the year to get out of Death Valley with a win. That won't happen. The win over Auburn was great, but the Bulldogs have the second-worst passing offense in the SEC. The Tigers will slow down Nick Fitzgerald and running backs Kylin Hill and Aeris Williams on the ground, forcing Fitzgerald to win with his arm. He won't be able to come through. Pick: LSU -6.5 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on FOX, stream on fuboTV (Try for free): Mike Leach has owned this series recently, winning three straight against Oregon. When you factor in the body-blow theory coming off a physical overtime win against Washington, it's tough not to side with that home field advantage and a Washington State team that beat both USC and Stanford at home last season. Pick: Washington State -0.5 -- Chip Patterson