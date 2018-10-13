College football picks, schedule Week 7: Predictions for key top 25 games today

Week 7 in college football promises to bring some more clarity to the tight conference races around the country, as well as resolutions to some of the sport's most storied rivalries. It also features three critical games between ranked opponents that will go a long way in determining who will make the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. There is plenty to feast on Saturday as upsets are bound to continue this week, but who will get knocked off obviously remains to be seen.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: LSU got into a slugfest with Florida last week, and the Bulldogs will bring the same kind of defensive pressure to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this week. Expect the Bulldogs to load the box and dare quarterback Joe Burrow to stress the defense deep. The problem is that Georgia has consistently forced defenses to check down, which is a big reason why their pass defense has given up just 5.2 passing yards per attempt -- tops in the SEC. The Jake Fromm/Justin Fields tandem will wear down the Tigers offense, and the Bulldogs will pull away late for a win and cover. Pick: Georgia (-7.5) -- Barrett Sallee

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on BTN: Few things motivate a team like spending a bye week stewing over a loss. The Nittany Lions have the the passing attack to give Michigan State all kinds of problems as well. Divisional rivalry games can be tricky, but Penn State has been a great team to lay the points on this season. Pick: Penn State -13.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2: At the beginning of the season, I thought Oregon would split its two big opportunities, hosting both Stanford and Oregon at Autzen Stadium with Justin Herbert under center. Through the first half of the season, Herbert has been as advertised but the Ducks already lost one of those crucial games in heartbreaking fashion. I believed Oregon would split and will maintain that stance, with Herbert over Browning as the deciding factor. Pick: Oregon +3.5 -- Chip Patterson

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN: Alabama has been on the right end of so many blowouts it's become almost impossible to find a trend against the spread. However, the Crimson Tide haven't covered in their last two conference games. Missouri has the offense to at least put up points, even if some are in garbage time. Pick: Missouri +28.5 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC: Since Jim Harbaugh and Paul Chryst returned to their alma maters, these two have met twice and both games have looked similar. They've been physical, plodding struggles for both teams, with points at an absolute premium. I don't think it's crazy to expect the same kind of game between them this weekend, and when that's the case, it's hard to pass up on the points with Wisconsin. Pick: Wisconsin +7.5 -- Tom Fornelli

