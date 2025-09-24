There are some monster games in the SEC this upcoming Saturday for Week 5, as No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC while No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss square off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Which of those top contenders headline our BetMGM parlay featuring SEC teams for Week 5?

College football Week 5 SEC parlay

No. 22 Notre Dame -4.5 at Arkansas (-110)

Auburn +6.5 at No. 9 Texas A&M (-110)

No. 13 Ole Miss ML vs. No. 4 LSU (-115)

Final odds: +582 (wager $100 to win $582)

No. 22 Notre Dame -4.5 at Arkansas

Notre Dame was a 7-point favorite earlier this week, and I think it's dipped too low at its current spot of -4.5. Redshirt freshman CJ Carr already looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country and Notre Dame tailback Jeremiyah Love is a threat to rip off a big run at any time against this Arkansas defense. Notre Dame has serious question marks surrounding its defense, but I think defensive-minded head coach Marcus Freeman can figure some things out for this contest. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has Notre Dame covering in 66% of simulations.

Auburn +6.5 at Texas A&M

Auburn just closed at +6.5 last weekend on the road at Oklahoma and scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over seven minutes left. But the Sooners scored a final touchdown of their own about two minutes later and added a safety to pull off the miraculous cover. The point is, I think Oklahoma (when the Sooners had a healthy John Mateer) is a better team than Texas A&M, so I'm not sure why Auburn is also getting 6.5 points in College Station. In what I think should be a lower-scoring game (the total is at 52.5), getting any points is valuable, even if it's shaded just below a full touchdown.

No. 13 Ole Miss money line vs. No. 4 LSU

I wasn't sure what I wanted my third leg to be for this parlay, so I utilized the help of the trusty SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model does have an "A graded" selection for this contest, as Ole Miss wins outright in 63% of simulations. LSU has looked strong to start the season, but those early wins over Clemson and Florida do not look nearly as good now as they did a couple weeks ago.