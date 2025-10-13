It's a great week to make college football picks, with the Week 8 college football odds board loaded up with several top-20 matchups. Much of the action is centered in the SEC this week where Tennessee vs. Alabama (-7.5), LSU vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5) and Georgia (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss are all on tap.

Other Week 8 college football spread of note include BYU (+3.5) vs. Utah and Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. USC.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 8 of this season on an 8-2 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 8: He's backing Ole Miss (+6.5) to stay within the spread at Georgia in a top-10 matchup in Athens. Both teams survived in shaky Week 7 wins with the Rebels squeezing past Washington State, a big underdog, while Georgia won at Auburn despite some questionable calls.

Georgia lost 28-10 to Ole Miss last season and revenge will be on its mind, but Marshall has found trend that point to Ole Miss at least staying within the number in this SEC clash.

"Lane Kiffin is 3-1 against the spread in his last four as the underdog," Marshall told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs are also just 2-7 vs. the spread in last nine between the hedges in Athens." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 26-9 spread trend in another Week 8 game.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know about this week?

College football odds for Week 8 notable games

See full Week 8 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico State vs. Liberty (-10.5, 46.5)

FIU vs. Western Kentucky (-7.5, 57.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP vs. Sam Houston (+2.5, 47.5)

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa vs. East Carolina (-16.5, 54.5)

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville vs. Miami (-13.5, 53.5)

Nebraska vs. Minnesota (+6.5, 46.5)

North Carolina vs. Cal (-10.5, 47.5)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Georgia Tech vs. Duke (-3, 60.5)

LSU vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5, 49.5)

SMU vs. Clemson (-10, 55.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5, 54.5)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+27.5, 41.5)

Penn State vs. Iowa (-3, 38.5)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-7.5, 61.5)

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-7.5, 59.5)

Missouri vs. Auburn (-1.5, 44.5)

Utah vs. BYU (+3, 47.5)