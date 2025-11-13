The SEC takes the spotlight during the Week 12 college football schedule with a pair of top-15 matchups. No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 12 Oklahoma, while No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 11 Texas. The latest Week 12 college football odds list the Tide and the Bulldogs both at -6.5 in their respective matchups, which could be ones we see again in either the SEC Championship Game or College Football Playoff.

Other Week 12 college football lines of note include No. 19 USC (-6.5) vs. No. 20 Iowa, No. 10 Notre Dame (-12.5) vs. No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 3 Texas A&M (-19.5) vs. South Carolina. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 12 of this season on an 29-17 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well, returning more than $1,000 for $100 bettors. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 12: He likes No. 3 Texas A&M (-19.5) to cover against South Carolina in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. He's also taking the Over (47.5) in this matchup.

The Aggies are coming off two of their most impressive overall performances of the season, beating Missouri 38-17 in Week 11 and LSU 49-25 back in Week 9. South Carolina, meanwhile, is having a nightmare season as the Gamecocks have just one SEC win and have covered just once since late September.

"The home team has won outright last four seasons, though the Gamecocks have covered in last three meetings, including a 44-20 romp at Williams-Brice last October," Marshall told SportsLine. Still, a disappointing campaign for SC, a team that has lost six of last seven outright, and is only 3-5 last eight vs. spread. The unbeaten Ags have now covered four of last five as they push forward, also have gone Over in last four in 2025, and they are 8-2 to the Over since late 2024." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks, and bet that pick right here:

How to make college football picks for Week 12

College football odds for Week 12 notable games

Thursday, Nov. 13

Troy vs. Old Dominion (-11.5, 52.5)

Friday, Nov. 14

Clemson vs. Louisville (-3, 49.5)

Minnesota vs. Oregon (-25.5, 44.5)

Saturday, Nov. 15

Michigan vs. Northwestern (+11.5, 41.5)

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (+12.5, 55.5)

UCF vs. Texas Tech (-23.5, 47.5)

NC State vs. Miami (-14.5, 55.5)

Iowa vs. USC (-6.5, 49.5)

Oklahoma vs. Alabama (-6, 45.5)

Florida vs. Ole Miss (-14.5, 53.5)

Texas vs. Georgia (-6, 48.5)

UCLA vs. Ohio State (-32.5, 48.5)