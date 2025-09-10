Perhaps no conference will be featured more in Week 3 than the SEC, which sees a high-profile matchup between two ranked teams in the afternoon while two College Football Playoff contenders get primetime slots on Saturday, Sept. 13. We've put together a three-leg parlay featuring SEC schools for Week 3 of the 2025 college football season at BetMGM. Here's a breakdown of each leg in the parlay, along with the total payout.

College football Week 3 SEC parlay

Final odds: +1042 (wager $100 to win $1,042)

No. 19 Alabama -20.5 vs. Wisconsin

The vibes are not great in Tuscaloosa right now. The Crimson Tide got smacked in the mouth in Week 1 by an underrated Florida State team, and they simply cannot afford to have a subpar showing against a mediocre Wisconsin unit in Week 3. The Badgers are in a rut after routinely being Big Ten contenders, struggling with recruitment and investment in this new era of college football. Even if Ryan Williams and Jam Miller do not play (Kalen DeBoer seems optimistic for the latter to suit up), this should be an easy victory in front of Alabama's home crowd. The SportsLine Projection Model is not as confident, backing the Badgers on the spread. Wisconsin covers in 61% of model simulations for a "B" grade play.

No. 3 Georgia -3.5 vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Every year is different in college football, so looking at past results can be considered silly. However, Georgia has won eight straight games in this rivalry, and none of those games have been closer than two touchdowns. Tennessee has experienced a nice resurgence under head coach Josh Heupel, but the Vols have simply been unable to solve Georgia. I'm with the SportsLine Projection Model, which has Georgia covering in 52% of simulations.

No. 16 Texas A&M money line vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

Yes, Notre Dame won this game last year. Yes, the Irish are at home. Yes, they had a week off to prepare for this game. And yet, there are some reasons to back the Aggies in the rematch. For starters, Notre Dame won last year's game in the final two minutes thanks to a late Jeremiyah Love touchdown. The Aggies are better prepared to handle Notre Dame's running game this year, and CJ Carr is unlikely to match Riley Leonard's rushing output from a year ago. More importantly, Texas A&M has Marcel Reed at quarterback instead of Conner Weigman. Weigman threw two big interceptions in last year's game. The SportsLine Projection Model has Texas A&M covering in 51% of simulations and winning in 37%, which provides value at +220 odds. Give me the Aggies to cement themselves as CFP contenders with a win in South Bend on Saturday.