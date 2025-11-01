The Week 10 college football odds board features three top-25 matchups, and all have College Football Playoff implications. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is off the injury list (concussion), so he's set to lead the Longhorns (-3) against Vanderbilt. Tennessee is -2.5 at home against Oklahoma, while Utah is laying 10.5 points at home against Cincinnati in an important Big 12 matchup.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He's also on a 26-22 run in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season. Anybody who followed him could have been way up.

Top Week 10 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 10 college football picks: He's backing Mississippi State (+4.5) against Arkansas in a 4 p.m. ET matchup in Fayetteville.

"This is a perfect example of playing a number," Casale told SportsLine. "It's obviously a terrible spot for Mississippi State coming off the overtime loss to Texas after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. I get it, but Arkansas has been in good spots a couple of times this season and lost, including last week at home versus a floundering Auburn squad. Now they are laying 4.5 points?

"The Razorbacks have lost six straight games. Five of those losses have come by nine points or less where Arkansas led in the fourth quarter. This team keeps finding ways to lose, mainly because its defense can't stop anyone. The Razorbacks have allowed 40.1 points during their six-game losing streak. Again, I get the bad spot angle. I write a college football betting spots article every Thursday. However, "spots' are just one part of the equation. I actually make Mississippi State a slight favorite in this matchup and would play the Bulldogs at +3 or higher." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 10 college football picks

