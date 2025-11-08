The Big 12 takes the spotlight during the Week 11 college football schedule with a huge top-10 matchup between No. 7 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech. BYU leads the Big 12 (5-0), with Texas Tech one game back, but it is the Red Raiders who are 11.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 11 college football odds.

SEC lines of note include Alabama (-10.5) vs. LSU and Texas A&M (-7) vs. Missouri, while Oregon vs. Iowa (+6.5) and Indiana (-14.5) vs. Penn State are among the intriguing Big Ten matchups. What are the Week 11 college football best bets? Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 11 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He's also on a 26-22 run in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season.

Top Week 11 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 11 college football picks: He's backing No. 9 Oregon (-6.5) to cover on the road against No. 20 Iowa in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on CBS and Paramount+.

"I understand Iowa is always dangerous as a home dog and they almost upset Indiana earlier this year," Casale told SportsLine. "The difference for me is the spot. The Hoosiers were coming off a big win over Illinois and in a letdown spot the following week at Iowa. Oregon is coming off a bye after a lackluster win over Wisconsin and should be better prepared to avoid the upset. And remember, Indiana was -9.5 in that matchup, while the Ducks are laying less than a touchdown.

"I'm going against the wise guys here. Pro bettors love a home dog and Iowa has a history of upsetting top teams at Kinnick Stadium. I don't believe this is a great Hawkeyes team though and I don't want to overreact to Iowa blasting average Minnesota at home two weeks ago. Oregon isn't Minnesota. I expect a razor focused Oregon team on Saturday after a sloppy effort against Wisconsin at home before the bye. Dan Lanning is an excellent coach and while it's always dangerous to lay points in Iowa, I think the Ducks just have too much talent on both sides of the ball." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine, and bet that line right here:

How to make Week 11 college football picks

