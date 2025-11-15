At least seven SEC teams are very much in the College Football Playoff hunt entering Week 12, and four of them play each other during the Week 12 college football schedule. No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 10 Texas, while No. 11 Oklahoma travels to No. 4 Alabama. These serve as de facto elimination games for the Longhorns and Sooners, both of whom have two losses. The latest Week 12 college football odds list the Tide at -6 and the Bulldogs at -6.5 in their respective matchups.

Other college football lines of note for Week 12 involving playoff contenders include No. 9 Notre Dame (-12.5) vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh, No. 3 Texas A&M (-17.5) vs. South Carolina and No. 15 Miami (-14.5) vs. NC State. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 12 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Top Week 12 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 11 college football picks: He's backing Michigan State (+7.5) to stay within the spread at home against Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams have lost six straight, but Penn State could be especially demoralized after letting a late lead slip away against Indiana last week.

"The Nittany Lions went from ranked No. 2 in the country to a team that lost its starting quarterback, fired its head coach, and enters Saturday on a six-game losing streak," Casale told SportsLine. "Credit to the Nittany Lions for still fighting. They lost to Iowa by one, competed for a half against No. 1 Ohio State, and almost upset No. 2 Indiana last Saturday. You have to wonder how much do these players have left in the tank mentally after two emotional losses to Ohio State and Indiana. The loss to the Hoosiers was particularly gut-wrenching because Penn State came from behind to take a late lead before losing in the final seconds on one of the best catches you will ever see by Omar Cooper Jr.

"This is a tough spot for Penn State on the road laying over a touchdown. I can see a scenario where the Nittany Lions start off slowly and this settles into a close, low-scoring game. I like the Spartans to cover at home and potentially pull the outright upset."

How to make Week 12 college football picks

