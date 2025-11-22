College Football Playoff contenders such as Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Notre Dame are all gigantic favorites against overmatched opponents during the Week 13 college football schedule. Even with all those mismatches on the slate, there are still some games that are loaded with playoff implications. Perhaps the biggest is No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 15 USC (CBS/Paramount+) in what could serve as a playoff play-in game. The latest college football odds list the Ducks as 10.5-point favorites.

The eighth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are also hanging on to their playoff hopes, and they play No. 22 Missouri, who will have quarterback Beau Pribula (ankle) available. Oklahoma is -5.5 in that matchup. No. 20 Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Florida, No. 18 Michigan (-14.5) vs. Maryland and No. 16 Georgia Tech (-2.5) vs. Pitt are among the other notable Week 13 college football lines.

Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 13 college football odds and is sharing his top betting picks.

Top Week 13 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 13 college football picks: He's going Over 59.5 points in Oregon vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"This matchup just screams points," Casale told SportsLine. "The last 10 meetings between USC and Oregon have produced at least 54 points with eight going over 60. I think we will see another high-scoring game on Saturday. The issue USC faces is it struggles to stop the run. The Trojans are allowing close to 170 rushing yards in their last three games. When the Ducks are able to run the football, it sets up everything else they do offensively and lets quarterback Dante Moore make big plays down the field. If Oregon gets the running game going early on Saturday, USC's defense is in for a long day.

"On the other side, USC is the most explosive offense the Ducks have faced, including Indiana. The Trojans have a little more speed at receiver than the Hoosiers. While Oregon has a really good front seven on defense, the Hoosiers put up 30 points on them. That was really the only good offense Oregon has faced all season, so the Ducks'' defensive stats could be a little overrated."

How to make Week 13 college football picks

