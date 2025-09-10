Week 3 of the 2025 college football season has no shortage of top games, especially in the ACC. Clemson takes on Georgia Tech in a big conference tilt, while Miami hosts a surging South Florida squad that just knocked off two ranked opponents in a row. There's also the annual Backyard Brawl between the ACC's Pittsburgh and the Big 12's West Virginia. All three of these games make up our three-leg ACC Week 3 parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

College football Week 3 ACC parlay

Clemson -3.5 vs. Georgia Tech (-110)

Miami -17.5 vs. South Florida (-110)

Pittsburgh money line vs. West Virginia (-270)

Final odds: +399 (wager $100 to win $399)

No. 12 Clemson (-3.5) vs. Georgia Tech

The Tigers have started the year rather slowly, falling 17-10 at home to LSU to open 2025 before a 27-16 win over Troy that saw Clemson fall behind early in the first half. The Tigers now face a 2-0 Georgia Tech team that is looking for another statement win after beating Colorado to open 2025. Clemson made the College Football Playoff last year and entered 2025 as a top title contender. Dabo Swinney's squad is simply too talented to look this sluggish for long, and while this game is on the road, I expect Clemson to get right this game and not only beat the Yellow Jackets but also cover the 3.5-point spread. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, also has Clemson covering in 51% of simulations.

No. 18 South Florida vs. No. 5 Miami (-17.5)

The USF Bulls have been one of the best stories to open 2025. After dismantling a ranked Boise State team to open 2025, the Bulls beat a ranked Florida team in Gainesville last week. They face their toughest test in Week 3, though, against the No. 5 Hurricanes. Miami opened the year with a massive win over Notre Dame before blowing out Bethune-Cookman 45-3 in Week 2. The Hurricanes looked great with new quarterback Carson Beck under center the first two weeks of the year, and while the Bulls' two-week run was fun and has them in the CFP conversation as a Group of Five representative, the Hurricanes are loaded on both sides of the ball and could make life very hard for USF's offense. This game has blowout potential in Miami's favor, and they should win and cover -17.5. The model has Miami covering over 50% of simulations as well.

Pittsburgh (-270) vs. West Virginia

The Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia hardly disappoints, and last year was no exception, with the Panthers erasing a 10-point deficit with less than 10 minutes to go against the Mountaineers to leave with a 38-34 win. The Panthers are 2-0 after blowout wins over Duquesne and Central Michigan, while the Mountaineers are 1-1 after losing 17-10 to Ohio last week. This is a home game for West Virginia, but Pitt is playing better football right now than Rich Rodriguez's squad. I'm backing the team that looks better right now, and while the model sees value in backing West Virginia as underdogs, the Panthers still win in over 50% of SportsLine simulations.