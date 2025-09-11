The Big 12 has some notable clashes across Week 3 of the 2025 college football season, with a number of big games beginning Friday with Kansas State visiting Arizona. Additionally, Arizona State hosts Texas State a week after being upset at Mississippi State, and the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh also takes place on Saturday. Those three contests make up our three-leg Big 12 Week 3 parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

Arizona ML vs. Kansas State (-105)

Arizona State -16.5 vs. Texas State (-110)

West Virginia +7.5 vs. Pittsburgh (-110)

Final odds: +612 (wager $100 to win $612)

Kansas State vs. Arizona (-105)

It's been a tough start to the year for Kansas State. The Wildcats entered the year ranked but are now 1-2 after losing to Iowa State in Week 0 and Army in Week 2. Kansas State did win in Week 1, but it was a late comeback win over North Dakota of the FCS ranks. Arizona, meanwhile, is 2-0 after a 40-6 win over Hawaii to open the year and a 48-3 win over Weber State last week. Kansas State is the favorite despite being a rough start to the year and this game being in Arizona. Noah Fifita looks strong at quarterback after a disappointing 2024 campaign and Kansas State just doesn't appear to have it this year. I like the Wildcats -- the Arizona Wildcats, that is -- on Friday night.

Texas State vs. Arizona State (-16.5, -110)

The Sun Devils made a big leap from 2023 to 2024, winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff. That kind of success naturally means expectations increase and targets get put on your back. Last week, ASU was upset at Mississippi State, allowing a deep touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to Brenen Thompson for 58 yards and a score with only 30 second remaining to secure the win. That kind of loss could mean ASU just isn't as good as expected as the Sun Devils were ranked for that contest, but it could also light a fire under Kenny Dillingham's squad against Texas State. The Sun Devils are favored by 16.5 points against a 2-0 Bobcats team, but Texas State has already given up 63 points this season. Look for ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt to have a big scoring day for the Sun Devils in a dominant win.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia (+7.5, -110)

Rivalry games are awesome and are a big part of what makes college football so great. Look no further than the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, which has been decided by seven or fewer points in two of the last three matchups since this rivalry was renewed in 2022. The Mountaineers lost a stunner last year, blowing a 10-point lead to the Panthers on the road in a 38-34 loss. Pitt enters Week 3 at 2-0 while West Virginia is 1-1 after losing 17-10 to Ohio last week. The Panthers may very well win this game, but it's in Morgantown and these games have historically been close. Look for WVU to cover +7, which the SportsLine Inside the Lines model has happening in 650% of simulations.