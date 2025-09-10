Week 3 of the 2025 college football season features some massive ranked showdowns, including the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs heading to Neyland Stadium to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies visiting the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The Bulldogs have won eight in a row against the Volunteers, while the Aggies are hoping for some revenge after losing 23-13 to Notre Dame last year in College Station. We've included Georgia and Texas A&M in a three-leg college football parlay for Week 3 at BetMGM.

College football Week 3 big game parlay

Georgia -3.5 vs. Tennessee (-110)

South Florida +17 vs. Miami (-102)

Texas A&M +7 vs. Notre Dame (-110)

Final odds: +622 (wager $100 to win $622)

No. 6 Georgia -3.5 vs. No. 15 Tennessee

This is Georgia's first true test of the season. The Bulldogs didn't have much trouble with Austin Peay or Marshall, relying heavily on the running game with Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. leading the way. Gunner Stockton has been efficient as a passer, and Zachariah Branch exploded for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. The Volunteers could be without two starting cornerbacks in this game, so Branch could really wreak havoc.

Despite Tennessee's rise to prominence under head coach Josh Heupel, this rivalry hasn't been close. Georgia has won each of the last eight matchups by at least two touchdowns, with a 27-13 win in Athens in 2022 and the 31-17 win last year being the lowest margins of victory. Even if a tough road environment, the Bulldogs should roll. The SportsLine Projection Model backs Georgia to cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

No. 18 South Florida +17 vs. No. 5 Miami

Can the Bulls make it three wins in a row against ranked opponents? South Florida was a trendy pick in Week 1 against a Boise State team which lost a lot of production from its 2024 squad, but upsetting then-No. 13 Florida at home has put the spotlight squarely on the Bulls ahead of Week 3. South Florida now takes on No. 5 Miami, a program experiencing some resurgence under head coach Mario Cristobal.

The Hurricanes have a star transfer quarterback in Carson Beck, who was nearly perfect in Week 2 against Bethune-Cookman after spearheading an upset of then-No. 6 Notre Dame in Week 1. While the SportsLine Projection Model has the Hurricanes covering the 17-point spread in 51% of simulations, but I like South Florida here. Quarterback Byrum Brown is playing for the Bulls, who are now confident in what they've got on the roster and trust the coaching staff. I don't know if USF can pull off the upset but 17 points is too much even with the talent gap.

No. 16 Texas A&M +7 vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a week off after losing to then-No. 10 Miami in the season opener, so the Irish have rest on their side ahead of the second of this home-and-home series. Texas A&M stayed with Notre Dame for much of last year's game, but the Aggies could not contain the run as Jeremiyah Love, Riley Leonard and Jadarian Price combined for 198 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Irish were not prolific running the ball against Miami, and Texas A&M's defense should be better prepared to stop Love with Taurean York and Scooby Williams healthy. Cashius Howell should be able to get to CJ Carr enough to disrupt the quarterback's rhythm, and Texas A&M's opportunistic cornerbacks can take advantage of some errant throws.

On the flip side, Notre Dame's defense is unlikely to have an answer for quarterback Marcel Reed, who has accounted for 614 total yards and eight total touchdowns through two games. The Aggies cover in 51% of SportsLine's model simulations and I'll back them at that number in Week 3.