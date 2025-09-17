The 2025 college football season has not disappointed to date, and there are even more huge games in store for Week 4, especially in the ACC. Miami is 3-0 on the year and has a pair of ranked wins on its ledger after defeating Notre Dame and, most recently, South Florida. The Hurricanes have a big in-state non-conference clash with Florida on Saturday, and that's one of three legs for our ACC Week 4 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook.

College football Week 4 ACC parlay

Final odds: +757 (wager $100 to win $757)

Florida vs. No. 4 Miami (-7.5)

The spread here seems low, no? Miami just throttled South Florida 49-12 at home, and that same South Florida team was just a week removed from beating this Gators team on the road. The Hurricanes look like the clear cream of the crop in the ACC, while the Gators, who were ranked pretty high to begin the year, are riding a two-game losing streak after falling to USF and LSU. Florida lost a close one to No. 3 LSU last week, but quarterback DJ Lagway threw five picks. It feels like we've said this for years, but this could very well be the final nail in the coffin of Billy Napier's time in Gainesville. The Hurricanes should absolutely win this at home, and the team's high-powered offense led by Carson Beck should also be able to cover -7.5 no problem.

California (-12.5) vs. San Diego State

It's still weird that the Cal Golden Bears are part of the ACC, but that's a conversation for another day. Cal is off to a 3-0 start after taking down Minnesota last week, and freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been stellar, completing 67% of his passes with six touchdown passes and a rushing score to kick off his college football career. The Aztecs, meanwhile, are 1-1 and most recently fell 36-13 to Washington State two weeks ago. The Cougars followed that up by going to North Texas and getting humiliated 59-10. This looks like it could be Justin Wilcox's best team in his time as head coach, and covering -12 against what looks to be a poor SDSU squad is absolutely in the cards for Sagapolutele and Co. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Golden Bears covering in nearly 70% of simulations.

North Carolina State (+135) vs. Duke

Two longtime ACC rivals face off on Saturday, with NC State visiting Duke. The Wolfpack are 3-0 after beating ECU, Virginia and Wake Forest to kick off the season, while the Blue Devils are 1-2 after dropping consecutive games to Illinois and Tulane. The Wolfpack are underdogs largely due to the road nature of this one, but they appear to be the better team overall, especially with CJ Bailey completing over 70% of his passes on the year and Hollywood Smothers rushing for 380 yards and three scores through three games. Back the Pack here.