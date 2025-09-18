College football conference play is nearly in full swing across the nation, and the Big 12 has some major conference clashes in store this week, including Texas Tech at Utah in a ranked vs. ranked matchup. West Virginia also heads to Kansas after a big overtime win over Pittsburgh while Arizona State heads to Baylor for a date with the Bears. These three Big 12 clashes make up our Big 12 Week 4 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook.

College football Week 4 Big 12 parlay

Texas Tech ML vs. Utah (+130)

Kansas -13.5 vs. West Virginia (-118)

Arizona State ML vs. Baylor (+105)

Final odds: +771 (wager $100 to win $771)

No. 17 Texas Tech money line vs. No. 16 Utah

A ranked clash between Texas Tech and Utah highlights Big 12 action this weekend. The Red Raiders look like the Texas Tech of old, putting up 58 points per game to open the year. As for the Utes, Utah has a 94-15 scoring edge across its first two games of 2025. Behren Morton has been stellar under center for Texas Tech and this is a big game for the program against a Utah team that, historically, has been extremely competitive under Kyle Whittingham. Let's kick this parlay off with a road upset here. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Red Raiders winning in over 40% of simulations, returning value at plus odds.

Kansas -13.5 vs. West Virginia

The Mountaineers are coming off a big overtime win over Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl last week. That could be the catalyst for a West Virginia run, or it could mean the Mountaineers are due for a letdown spot after an emotional win. We'll go with the latter here, The Jayhawks are also coming off a rivalry game, but they lost to Missouri two weeks ago before enjoying a bye last week. With Kansas well rested and West Virginia coming down from topping its archrival in overtime, look for the Jayhawks to win and cover the spread here at home. The ITL model has West Virginia covering, though, over 60% of the time.

Arizona State money line vs. Baylor

Both these Big 12 teams are 2-1 to begin the year, with Baylor's lone loss coming to Auburn and ASU's loss coming at the last second against Mississippi State two weeks ago. The Bears have seen a lot of points scored in their games this year, with 49 points in last week's 42-7 win over Samford the fewest total points scored in any of their games this year. ASU made the College Football Playoff last year and has the makings of a great offense headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt and star receiver Jordyn Tyson. Outside of the Samford game, Baylor has allowed opposing offenses to march up and down the field. Leavitt and Tyson are one of the best QB-WR duos in the nation, so look for those two to put on a show against a lackluster Bears defense. The ITL team's model sees value backing ASU as the Sun Devils win in just under 50% of simulations at plus money.