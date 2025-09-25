The top team in the ACC is idle this week with Miami on bye, but a few other notable squads are in action, including the No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing Wake Forest and Duke taking on Syracuse, which is fresh off an upset win at Clemson. Those two games are part of our three-leg ACC Week 5 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook, which pays better than 5-1 odds.

College football Week 5 ACC parlay

Wake Forest +14 vs. Georgia Tech (-110)

Duke at Syracuse: Under 60.5 points (-115)

North Carolina State -10.5 vs. Virginia Tech (-110)

Final odds: +581 (wager $100 to win $581)

Wake Forest +14 vs. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets are buzzing -- pun very much intended. Georgia Tech looks like one of the two best teams in the ACC alongside Miami, and the Yellow Jackets are now ranked 16th in the country after a thorough win over Temple last week. Wake Forest is 2-1 under new head coach Jake Dickert, and the Demon Deacons were on bye last week after falling to NC State two weeks ago.

The Yellow Jackets are the better team, and they should win this one. But Wake Forest lost by just 10 to NC State two weeks ago, while Georgia Tech beat Colorado by just seven and Clemson by three, and it appears neither of those teams are as good as expected. The Yellow Jackets should move to 5-0 in 2025, but the Demon Deacons should be able to cover +14. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Wake Forest covering in 57% of simulations.

Duke at Syracuse: Under 60.5 points

Syracuse delivered the finishing blow to Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes last week, but it came at a heavy cost, as starting quarterback Steve Angeli is out for the rest of the season after a great start to 2025. Fran Brown and Co. are publicly backing LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who Angeli beat out in camp, but this is a tough first start for Collins as Duke is fresh off a big win over NC State and kept things close against a ranked Illinois team and a good Tulane squad in its two losses this year.

A total of 60.5 would have been high even if Angeli, the nation's No. 2 passer after last week, was playing, but with a new quarterback in Collins leading the way for the Orange, this feels like too high of a line for this week, even with Duke coming off 45 points last week. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in roughly 60% of simulations.

North Carolina State -10.5 vs. Virginia Tech

I'm really interested to see how the Hokies come out for this one. Head coach Brent Pry was fired amid an 0-3 start and Virginia Tech got its first win last week, but that came against Wofford of the FCS ranks. This week is a new challenge for interim head coach Philip Montgomery as the Hokies are on the road against an NC State that's 3-1 and looking to rebound from last week's loss to Duke.

The Wolfpack have advantages all over here -- better roster, better coaching situation and better continuity. NC State is a big favorite at home, and it should be. While the Hokies feel good about getting back in the win column, everything points the Wolfpack's way here. The model has NC State winning in the majority of simulations, but it does see value in backing the underdog Hokies.