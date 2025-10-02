The 2025 college football season continues along this weekend with Week 6, and we're now in the swing of conference play. That's especially true in the ACC, where a matchup between Miami and Florida State is arguably the biggest regular-season game in the conference this year. That Miami vs. FSU clash makes up one of three legs of this week's ACC parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

College football Week 6 ACC parlay

Miami -4.5 at Florida State (-110)

Wake Forest +7 at Virginia Tech (-115)

California money line vs. Duke (+122)

Final odds: +692 (wager $100 to win $692)

No. 3 Miami (-4.5) at No. 18 Florida State

One of college football's best rivalries writes another chapter on Saturday when Miami visits Florida State. It looked like we may get a top-10 battle here, but the Seminoles fell to Virginia in double overtime last Friday. Was FSU looking ahead to this matchup? Perhaps, but the Hurricanes had to love seeing that result, as they were on bye last week.

This rivalry has been interesting of late, as Florida State won seven in a row from 2010-16 before Miami won four in a row from 2017-20. The Seminoles then won three in a row from 2021-23 before the Hurricanes won 36-14 last year. Will Miami get another win and get another streak truly going?

Both teams look good at quarterback, with Tommy Castellanos giving the Noles a jolt while Carson Beck has the Hurricanes off to a 4-0 start after transferring from Georgia. It's good to see FSU return to form after a disastrous 2-10 campaign last year, but Miami is loaded with top-end talent on both sides of the ball and should win this game on the road and have a great chance to cover -4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Miami covering in 52% of simulations.

Wake Forest (+7) at Virginia Tech

Break out the Hokies. After an 0-3 start, the program parted ways with head coach Brent Pry and has won back-to-back games against Wofford and NC State. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is 2-2 with losses to that same NC State team as well as an overtime loss to Georgia Tech last week. Jake Dickert's Demon Deacons kept things close against a very good Georgia Tech team, but that game was at home. Now, they're underdogs at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are touchdown favorites at home this week over Wake Forest, and while they're playing better under interim head coach Philip Montgomery, it's hard to know just how good Virginia Tech is. That's not to say Wake Forest is a great team, but it's easy to see this one staying close and the Demon Deacons covering +7 on Saturday. The model has Wake Forest covering in 45% of sims and winning 32% of the time.

California (+122) vs. Duke

The magical freshman campaign of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele continued last week as Cal beat Boston College 28-24 on the road with Sagapolutele tossing two touchdowns and compiling 254 yards through the air. It was a great rebound effort from Sagapolutele and Cal, as the Golden Bears fell 34-0 to San Diego State the week prior. Cal now welcomes 3-2 Duke to town, and the Blue Devils have played well this year, beating Elon, NC State and Syracuse while falling to Tulane and Illinois.

The Golden Bears are underdogs at home, where they're undefeated in the early stages of 2025, while Duke is 1-1 on the road. You can always look at Cal covering the 3-point spread, but adding the Golden Bears on the money line to this parlay at plus odds gives it extra juice, and Sagapolutele showed last week that he has the ability to win these close conference battles. The model likes Cal on the money line as underdogs, as the Golden Bears win in 43% of simulations.