It's been quite an interesting year in the ACC thus far, with unexpected contenders like Virginia and Georgia Tech emerging to challenge a powerhouse Miami team. Elsewhere, teams with notable head coaches (Dabo Swinney's Clemson, Bell Belichick's North Carolina) have face planted. With another round of games on tap this Saturday, what are the best plays if you're interested in college football betting? We've put together a three-leg ACC parlay at BetMGM that pays nearly 6-1. Check out this week's BetMGM ACC parlay.

College football Week 7 ACC parlay at BetMGM

Final odds: +581 (wager $100 to win $581) at BetMGM

Pittsburgh +10

The Seminoles got off to a flying start to the year, but they've now taken two consecutive losses in conference play -- although, to be fair, their opponents were ranked teams Virginia and Miami. On the whole, though, Mike Norvell's team may not be all the way back to where it was when it controversially missed the College Football Playoff two seasons ago.

Pitt walloped Boston College 48-7 last week and stayed within a touchdown of Louisville. This will be a big test for the Panthers, but the SportsLine Projection Model has Pitt covering in 61% of its simulations.

Virginia Tech +14.5

The Hokies have won two of their last three, including a win over NC State, since firing Brent Pry. Georgia Tech is the No. 13 team in the country for a reason, but all we need Virginia Tech to do is stay within two touchdowns of the Yellow Jackets. No, you shouldn't expect a miraculous upset here, but covering should be attainable. The Hokies cover in 63% of the model's simulations.

Boston College +14

Surely the worst team in the conference can't hand Clemson its latest embarrassment, right? Right?

The model does see the Tigers winning, to be fair, but this game may end up being fair closer than Dabo Swinney is comfortable with -- especially if Clemson can't get the offense into gear the way it did against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. The Eagles cover in 57% of the model's simulations.