The top teams in the Big 12 are starting to separate from the rest of the field, with four teams undefeated in conference play entering Week 7, and three others possessing 2-1 conference records. One of those undefeated squads in Big 12 play is Cincinnati, which may find itself ranked very soon. The Bearcats host UCF on Saturday, and that matchup makes up one of three legs of our Week 7 Big 12 parlay at Caesars Sportsbook, which pays better than 5-1.

College football Week 7 Big 12 parlay

Final odds: +514 (wager $100 to win $514)

Cincinnati -11 vs. UCF

UCF kicked off the year with three non-conference wins, but the Knights are 0-2 in Big 12 action so far with losses to Kansas State and Kansas over the last two weeks. They now visit a Bearcats team that looks to be among the best in the Big 12, having beaten Kansas and Iowa State over their last two games. Cincy should be in the Big 12 Championship conversation when the season is done, while it appears UCF is going to fighting more for a bowl berth than a title game visit. Cincinnati should handle the Knights at home and the Bearcats should win rather comfortably, too.

Houston at Oklahoma State Over 46.5

The Oklahoma State program is in a bad place right now. The university fired longtime head coach Mike Gundy last month and the team has dropped four in a row, including a blowout 41-13 loss to Arizona last week. Houston is 4-1 and 1-1 in Big 12 play, with its lone loss coming to a Texas Tech squad that looks like the cream of the crop in the conference right now. The Cougars have otherwise looked good this year, and they should be able to win here in a game that has blowout potential. Houston scoring a lot is the basis for backing the Over, especially with how terrible OSU looks.

No. 22 Iowa State money line vs. Colorado

Iowa State dropped a close one to Cincinnati last week and will look to rebound with a visit to Colorado. This was always going to be a questionable year for the Buffaloes with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders now in the NFL, but Colorado is 2-4, has yet to win a conference game and has questions centering head coach Deion Sanders as he battles more health issues. The Cyclones are looking for a bouce-back performance and the Buffs' thoughts may be elsewhere. Iowa State should win this one to keep pace with the top of the Big 12.