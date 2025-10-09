The Big Ten once again is looking to challenge the SEC as the nation's top conference, and the conference plays host to two of the weekend's biggest games with Oregon hosting Indiana and Ohio State visiting Illinois. Those two games make up two of our three legs for this week's Big Ten parlay at Caesars Sportsbook, and this parlay pays better than 10-1.

College football Week 7 Big Ten parlay

Ohio State at Illinois Under 49.5 (-110)

Indiana +7.5 vs. Oregon (-115)

Maryland ML vs. Nebraska (+215)

Final odds: +1024 (wager $100 to win $1,024)

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois: Under 49.5

After winning it all last year, all eyes were on the Buckeyes' offense for the early stages of 2025. That's for good reason, too, with OSU breaking in new quarterback Julian Sayin, who passes to star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. But the Buckeyes' defense has stolen the show under new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, holding opponents to an absurd 5.0 points per game.

The Illini have bounced back from an ugly 63-10 loss to Indiana, but they haven't faced anything like this defense. OSU has shown it can suffocate offenses and Ryan Day and Co. don't seem too concerned with airing it out, operating a conservative offense with Sayin under center. That will probably be the recipe again here.

No. 7 Indiana +7.5 at No. 3 Oregon

The Ducks won a double-overtime thriller the last time they were in action two weeks ago at Penn State. The Nittany Lions went on to lose a stunner at UCLA last week, so was Oregon's win not as good as it seemed or did the Ducks break Penn State? We'll have a better idea Saturday when Oregon hosts Indiana in a battle of undefeated Big Ten schools.

The big talking point with last year's Hoosiers team was that they beat up on a weak schedule and then lost to the two good teams they played late in the year. Well, Indiana just beat Iowa and dismantled a ranked Illinois team 63-10. A win at Oregon would put Curt Cignetti's squad firmly on the map as a title contender.

The Ducks' matchup with Penn State was close and Oregon failed to put the Nittany Lions away late, needing double overtime to win. Fernando Mendoza has been stellar in the early stages, so Indiana has the ability to hand right there with Oregon, and perhaps the Hoosiers can get the upset too.

Maryland money line vs. Nebraska

The Terrapins appeared to be on their way to a 5-0 start when they had a 20-0 third-quarter lead over Washington, but the Huskies stormed back to score 24 unanswered in a shocking win. Maryland will certainly be looking to get on track against a Nebraska team that's also 4-1 and has played some close games this year against good competition. The Terps should be hungry to avenge last week's loss that, quite frankly, shouldn't have happened. They have an aggressive defense that forces turnovers and gets sacks, so this will be a big test for Dylan Raiola.

Look for Maryland to force the issue on offense behind stellar true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, and look for the Terps' defense to make things muddy for Raiola and see how he responds.