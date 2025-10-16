Two Big 12 games featuring at least one ranked team this weekend headline our Week 8 Big 12 Parlay at Caesars Sportsbook, which pays better than 8-1. One of those games is No. 7 Texas Tech heading to Tempe for a date with Arizona State, the reigning Big 12 champion. A key injury is one storyline to monitor in this one, which could have major implications in the conference and the College Football Playoff rankings.

College football Week 8 Big 12 parlay

Arizona ML at Houston (-105)

Arizona State +9.5 vs. Texas Tech (-110)

BYU ML vs. Utah (+143)



Final odds: +806 (wager $100 to win $806)

Arizona ML at Houston

This one feels like a true toss up, which is why the underdog is just -105 on the money line here. If this game were in Tucson, the Wildcats would likely be favored. Arizona is 4-2 on the year with a lopsided loss to Iowa State and overtime loss to BYU, while Houston's lone loss was to Texas Tech. The Cougars failed their lone real test of 2025 with a big loss to the Red Raiders, while Arizona has seemingly been more steady. This one's basically a pick 'em and therefore, we're backing the 'dog.

Arizona State +9.5 vs. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are the clear favorite in the Big 12 and they face last year's conference champs, the Sun Devils, on Saturday. ASU desperately needs quarterback Sam Leavitt back after he missed last weekend with an undisclosed injury. The Sun Devils were blown out by a good Utah team in his absence and while ASU has two losses, the Utah loss was the team's lone conference defeat, keeping a path open to the Big 12 title game with an upset over Texas Tech. If Leavitt suits up -- and he's reportedly seen as week-to-week -- this line may drop a bit. But as it currently stands, ASU has a good chance of keeping this a one-score game if it gets Leavitt back in the mix.

BYU money line vs. Utah

Two ranked in-state rivals square off in Provo when BYU welcomes Utah to town. The Utes are fresh off a blowout win over ASU while the Cougars survived Arizona in overtime. Utah's season has been kind of all or nothing as the Utes have either won big or lost big, with their lone defeat coming to powerhouse Texas Tech. The Cougs are more battle tested, especially of late, beating Arizona in overtime and taking down Colorado 28-24 late in September. That could signal that the Utes are the better overall team, but rivalry games tend to stay close and BYU has proven it can win tight contests this year. With this game being in Provo, back the Cougs over their rival.